My body timer needs adjusting. It tends to go off just as the blue light starts blinking.
At a social event, I tend to walk in just as the prime storyteller tells the punch line to “the funniest story I’ve ever heard.”
I plan for months for my summer vacation at the seashore only to experience the “coldest temperatures” in the past 75 years.
I finally decide to purchase a coat only to discover the one left in my size sold “just moments ago.” Or I walk up to a counter displaying an expensive item that I’ve put off purchasing for years only to seem them remove the last of the half-price sales tags.
The restaurant known for its fresh salmon and the waitress tells me they just served the last of it, but that everyone who ordered it said ”it was especially good.”
I arrive at the Christmas tree lot just at a time to see someone else carry off the only “perfect” tree in the entire place.
My high school basketball team won a trip to the state tournament the year before I was a cheerleader. Next year’s team got confused and scored nine points for the opposition in the opening quarter of the district playoff game.
Often, I’m I the vicinity of great and wonderful happenings that take place inside while I’m outside trying to push open a pull door.
It gets downright frustrating, but I suppose there are some of us destine to receive honorable mention certificates while everyone around us receives precious metal medals.
A few years ago in Washington, D.C., I stood in a line in the rain for one hour and 53 minutes waiting to see the interior of the White House.
Just as I reached the entrance, the powers that be decided to let me and the 875 others in line behind me all in at once because of the downpour.
Consequently, the only thing I saw in the wall-to-wall sea of drenched bodies were dripping eyelashes.
I could have had the same cultural experience at the YMCA swimming pool during a tadpole swimming session. Had I been at the White House a day earlier, I would have seen Ronald McDonald receiving the red carpet treatment.
There is no doubt in my mind that St. Peter will run out of authentic angel feather wings just before I get to the pearly gates, and I’ll have to settle for synthetic chicken feathers.
