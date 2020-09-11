Getting things done seems to be taking longer.
I have plenty of time on my hands right now, so I’m not in a big hurry other than to get on with life.
It seems, however, that it takes longer to accomplish the simplest things such as making a call on the telephone for the answer to a simple question.
Obviously, while the world’s population is getting larger, there no longer are enough real-live people to answer the telephone such as those we had in an earlier time.
The “receptionist” who answer many of today’s telephone is courteous, greeting the caller with a happy voice letting him know she is there to be helpful and so very glad he is doing business with her company.
With the calmest of voice, she has the ability to make the person on the other end of line secure in the belief that his problem will be solved immediately and to his full satisfaction.
With that idea firmly in his mind, he lets out a sigh of relief and looks forward, or maybe not, to the rest of his day.
He can get back to watching the rerun on television or fixing himself another cup of coffee or tell the kids to stop fighting.
He is wrong.
One does not move directly to what you hope to hear but rather your effort becomes much like a board game with questions and actions taken in order to advance to the next square.
The “person” on the other end of the line does not wait for you to state your problem but immediately offers you the opportunity to put you in touch with someone on another line, city, continent or universe with more experience.
To do this, you must press either one, two, three or four on your phone depending on your individual problem.
Should your problem not fit in any of these spots, there is no way to tell her, she isn’t listening.
Instead, she is telling you that she isn’t understanding what you are doing,
Perhaps, because you haven’t done anything … yet.
She then tells you to punch “one” if you want to hear the menu again.
You don’t want to hear the menu again. You want answers, but she doesn’t care.
It is her job to make you listen and follow the orders.
You, on the other hand, just want to talk to a human being and get your answers.
But, you aren’t even sure if you have been talking to a human?
It’s getting harder to tell.
