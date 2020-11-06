It is fall. Time to change my bright green summer purse for one the color of the falling leaves stacking up on lawns throughout our fair country.
One might scoff at the need to change purses from one season to another or even according to what is being worn at the time, but for this is much like getting lawyer advice from the attorney married to one of your offspring.
You do what you have the opportunity to do. I happen to have a daughter who is employed by a company whose main job is to sell purses, preferably a purse or bag for each of the seasons and all of the reasons — birthdays, Mother’s Day, Christmas and employee discounts.
It was time for a change, anyway.
I had made my decision to continue using my green purse of summer several weeks ago when I planned to be away from home for a short time, thus requiring the “must have” necessities of home with me at all times.
Being away from home meant I couldn’t just walk into the bathroom and decide what color of lipstick I needed for the articles of clothing I had chosen to wear that day.
One needs those choices to be close at hand when miles from home.
The green purse was the largest in my small collection and fits my needs perfectly until my aching left shoulder told me in no uncertain terms it couldn’t last another so-called short walk.
Funny, that purse didn’t bother me a few years ago when I first received it as a birthday gift.
The only pain was not purely physical.
It’s not easy to change the stuff from what might be considered a necessity in a larger purse into a smaller purse.
Men might see this matter as one that has no bearing on their lives, but I’ve seen what can happen when a man gets a new billfold … laminated cards all over the desk, under the chair and even, forever lost.
That which is deemed important no longer fits and it is time to determine what is important and get rid of the rest, even if only putting away for a time when needed.
Deliberately making a change is even tougher, be it a purse or something far more important.
The days, seasons and even years change and so do our lives and what we have put in them.
There is a time when it is necessary to take stock, to seek something different, to prepare for another season.
Summer does turn into fall and on to winter.
Changing from a larger purse into a smaller can be as simple as removing four different shades of lipstick and settling for one.
Life changes are tougher than throwing away a pair of jeans that hasn’t fit since the first grandchild was born or giving away a book that will never be finished.
Sadly, making changes can be leaving a home where your children were reared, looking at a relationship that can’t be fixed, settling for the idea that you can be happy on a low sugar diet
It is my choice.
