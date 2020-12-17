“What is Christmas,?” asked the little the boy of his grandfather.
“My son,” said the grandfather to his grandson, “Christmas is what you make it.”
That was the beginning of a column that I wrote in 1991, 30 years ago. Times … they were different back then.
Had the little boy asked his grandmother at that moment, she most likely would have replied, “Christmas is a lot of work.”’
That would have been my answer.
Christmas was a lot of work.
I was younger, married, still working at a job I enjoyed but often at a cost.
I had been fussing about my “to do” list that wasn’t getting done.
Not all the decorations were in place, gifts still had to bought and wrapped, parties to plan or attend, cards to be sent and candy to be made. Popcorn hadn’t been popped for the sugar-coated delicacy the family loved, and I still had to bake loaves of cinnamon bread to give as gifts to neighbors and friends
It didn’t dawn on me back then that I was one who was making Christmas a lot of work.
I was spending so much time with my “to do list” that I had little left over for others, including my growing family.
I still have a “to do list,” but is not nearly as big as the one I made for myself 30 years ago.'
Decorations are in place, but most are still in the boxes in which they came. Do I really need a plethora of snowmen and santas when a simple crèche says it all?
Cards have been sent, but not as many as in the past. Over the years, sympathy cards have taken their place.
The pandemic has changed so many things — the shopping, the parties, exchanging cookies and candy. But many of these “have to do” endeavors once considered necessary no longer are that important.
THE list of 30 years ago has all but disappeared.
I am older, the children are grown with lives of their own and lists of their own.
For the first time in 61 years, I am without the man in my life who helped me purchase gifts for three special little girls, put up the tree and helped decorate it, who savored the caramel corn, who read the Christmas cards received from friends near and in far-away places, who sat beside me on the couch listening to our favorite Christmas music, who laid Baby Jesus in place in the primitive wood crèche in its place of prominence.
That to do list of 30 years ago has been replaced with memories of life’s pleasures, with life’s joys, with the simple things.
May the same be true for you this Christmas.
Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.