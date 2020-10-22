In the next several weeks, my column will be taking time off to consider the changes that have evolved personally, politically, socially and in nearly in every other way possible. Perhaps, I will see some of you during this time. The following was published Feb. 28, 1981, in the Hastings Tribune.
I would say on a scale of 1-10, I’d rate about a 7-2 in rearing children. However, I think I’ve failed miserably in one area.
Our college-aged daughter called the other night to share her big news. The call was not collect.
I thought for a few seconds.
No one I knew had died and left her with a large inheritance to pay her tuition and room and board.
It was the wrong time of the year for final exams.
Maybe, she was tired of my favorite sweater and wanted to send it back home, but that seemed unlikely.
I sat down.
At her age (or is it my age?) hearing that she has big news does things to my stomach.
“I baked dilly bread,” she said with pride that oozed through the receiver.
This bit of news momentarily left me without something to say.
This is the kid who made lasagna with a friend and used three bulbs instead of three cloves of garlic in the meat sauce.
I could smell the garlic three blocks from the house.
I never did get the small out of the pan, but I still use it to mix a green salad.
If I remember correctly, she is the one who thought eggs were laid hard-boiled, sunny side up or scrambled and that chickens were born in pieces that fit into the frying pan.
Dilly bread?
“With yeast,” I asked.
“Yes,” she answered.
I didn’t know this gal even knew what yeast was, much less dill.
While growing up at the side of a very patient mother, I learned a great deal about cooking.
However, I never picked up her art for patience and understanding.
My mother understood when I tried to make pudding with buttermilk.
She didn’t actually smile or show displeasure, either while trying to remove pieces of boiled egg from the kitchen ceiling when I forgot the pan on the stove and the water boiled away.
She didn’t get upset the time I looked at the chocolate chip cookie recipe wrong and used ¼ cup of soda instead of 1/4 teaspoon.
I admit it. I realize that it is my fault the girls don’t know the difference between cooking oil and vinegar and think that spaghetti grows on a vine.
I did not have my mom’s patience
“I am proud of you, dear,” I said. “Was the bread good?”
She assured me it was.
“And you had no problems?,” I asked,
“Just a little one but it was all a matter of semantics,” She answered.
The recipe instructed her to “beat” the batter 25 times with a wooden spoon.
As a non-cook, she interpreted “beat” to mean strike rather than stir.
She leisurely “spanked” the dough mixture the back of her spoon until a male friend suggested she revise her thinking and put more elbow grease into the project.
At least she knows what elbow grease is.
