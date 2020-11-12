There was a time, not so long ago when time didn’t fly by as it does today.
A time when I had a long list of projects I wanted to get done when I had time.
It was a short time just moments after the middle of past decade when I was a wife, a mother to three daughters, had a full-time job that often meant working on weekends and in the evenings and actively involved in civic and social affairs.
It was a crazy time, but not quite as crazy as what we are experiencing now with the pandemic, fires, floods, politics, etc. but crazy enough that women around my age thought we not only had to be a “superwoman” in addition to all that listed above, but be good at it.
What were we thinking?
I remember giving a speech on the “superwoman” at a noon luncheon to a group of women who were married to medical doctors.
Many of those same women now have granddaughters or great-granddaughters who have not followed in the footsteps of an earlier generation but who are medical doctors themselves.
I’m sure many of these women at the luncheon were involved with a variety of activities, social and otherwise, but if they had the superwoman syndrome, they would not have had time to waste listening to me.
I am not talking about the early 1900s but during a time in the middle of century when change was taking place rapidly not only in the workplace but in society, as well.
Things from the women folk were expected.
Looking back, I don’t know exactly who expected it — it wasn’t my husband, my children or even the friendly mailman.
Perhaps, it was little more than “the ladies” need for approval.
Again, I sense that if superwoman wanted approval, it may have been from Superman. But, perhaps, it merely was from the lady, sorry woman, herself.
Today, I no longer am superwoman. She simply doesn’t exist except other than for a few written words now and then to keep her mind working and being grateful for “spellcheck.”
In the world I live in, my primary concern is not with the myriad of those things I did as superwoman but rather with dust that is unending.
Yes! Dust.
Where does it come from? Why is it always around? How can we eliminate it from our daily tasks?
Keeping it as bay is far more complicated, time-consuming and tiring than being superwoman ever was.
I am available for speeches on the subject, if anyone is interested.
