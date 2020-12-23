I’ve got nothin’
Not good grammar? I’ve been accused of that before.
I can’t say that I sit down every week with an idea for a column other than hoping something comes to mind.
As time passes, my fingers numb, eyes blur, coffee chills, hair drops out.
Nothing appears on my computer; I just hope for that figurative bolt of lightning. Please give me something.
It doesn’t have to be wisdom, humorous, insightful, timely, fashionable, political, understandable, sad, sympathetic, poignant … just words to fill up space, enough substance, correct spelling and grammar to get past the editor.
Think about what I have to work with right now.
Not much to be said for 2020 that we want to review. You know from where I’m coming.
I’ve always wanted to use that phrase. That may go down as my highlight of the year.
It is the day after Christmas. Not a day to bring excitement but memories of past times.
I remember the years the girls were small. Christmas morning came early and was unmanageable due to their excitement.
Torn wrapping paper went sailing through the air as they finished opening their gifts and proceeded to their stockings.
I was leaning back in my soft chair listening to my favorite Christmas records on the phonograph player that took up half of the south wall of the dining room.
“Christmas is over,” said eldest daughter, although it barely was past 6:30 a.m.
She was holding a tape she had found in her stocking that had hung over the fireplace for the past month.
“I don’t want to hear anymore Christmas music. I want to play my Bobby Sherman tape,” she said.
The other day I asked her about the budding romance.
“I was going to marry him,” she said.
“I just looked him up? she added. “He is 77 years old. too old for me. I think I made the right choice.”
So, not much left to be said about Christmas 2020 other than that most it was unlike any other we had experienced.
While the true meaning didn’t change, much of how it was celebrated did.
As far, as comments about 2021. Just because we turn the page on a calendar, doesn’t mean everything is going to be different once the 12th gong on the clock sounds.
Some of the more positive thinkers may welcome a new year with cheers and resolutions for something better than what we just went through. But the world always has had its negative side.
Pondering what I just wrote, it’s something I did a lot in 2020.
I am aware that nothing is black or white, good or bad, happy or unhappy.
There is a lot somewhere in the middle just waiting for us to focus on it.
Only each individual has that choice.
Growth can come with loss: new friendships formed, lessons learned, sunrises appreciated, hummingbirds celebrated, life to be lived with those who helped make it what it is and are there to keep you strong.
The coming year will begin much like the past one ended — uncertainty, uncomfortable, unsure about the future, about our own future.
Has the new year ever been any other way?
One more thing. There always is hope and that is something huge,
Happy New Year!
