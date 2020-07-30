To follow orders or not, that is the question?
I don’t like taking orders. I never did, but that didn’t stop my mother, my dad, or even aunts and uncles from giving them to me.
I may not have liked following them, but I did.
As a kid, I followed them because that was what was expected. It’s just what this kid did.
I never liked the Cream of Wheat my mother made on a regular basis and one morning I decided I wasn’t going to eat it even if it was supposed to be so particularly good for me.
So, I put my spoon down and told my mother I was going out to play.
“Not until you eat your Cream of Wheat,” she said.
I told her I didn’t like it.
I might have thought I was brave telling her that, but I knew better than to get up from the table.
As I think today about that morning so many years ago, I don’t know why I didn’t simply get up and go outdoors, but I didn’t.
I stayed sitting, but I didn’t eat my Cream of Wheat.
Mom did the dishes, swept the floor, folded clothes, all the things she did every morning while I sat there with my Cream of Wheat getting colder and thicker and growing in bulk until it appeared to be nearly as big as the kitchen table.
I was stubborn, but also devious now that I think about it. I eyed the glass of grape juice that with sitting in front of my plate. “I wonder…”
I watched my mother and when she had her back to me, I poured a little grape juice in my Cream of Wheat and stirred it.
“Mom,” said with the voice I used to deny that I had pinched my little brother and made him cry. “I think this Cream of Wheat has been sitting here so long that it has soured.”
She looked at me, she looked at the grape-colored Cream of Wheat, then took my spoon and tasted it.
She didn’t speak for a moment. Instead her eyes were focused on the hills in the distance.
“I think you are right,” she said, picking up the bowl and throwing away the congealed contents.
I looked at her. She didn’t look mad. I wasn’t going to get a spanking.
“Why don’t you help me dust?,” she quietly asked.
I got my way. I didn’t have to eat the Cream of Wheat, except as I watched her empty the bowl of cereal, I felt bad, not like the winner of a battle should feel.
I felt bad that I had defied her. In fact, I felt like crying.
I knew my mother wanted what was best for me.
I hated dusting, but that morning, I was happy she asked me to help her.
This story has little to with what is going on in our country today but as I watched the news, I thought about that morning so long ago.
It is human nature to want to do our own thing, not always follow the orders others make even if they are or said to be for our own good.
And, yet … on that morning I knew that most likely I would eat the dreaded Cream of Wheat the next time it appeared on the table.
A funny thing happened:
Cream of Wheat never reappeared.
