I lost a week.
Maybe, it was never here. I don’t know if I simply forgot it, misplaced it, gave it away or put it someplace safe and forgot about it.
Stuff happens.
As I study the calendar, I believe it was that last full week of September that I don’t remember happening. On the calendar in plain sight is printed Fall Equinox, or in non-intellectual terms, the arrival of fall.
According to the calendar the days, the weeks, the months move on and yet. it is hard to keep up unless it is a doctor’s appointment, and we get a reminder call.
It must be these times we are living in. Times that make some of us uncertain, a little anxious, a little lost and lonely — or maybe not.
There seems to be little that changes in our lives on a daily or weekly basis. There is a lot of “can’t dos,” a lot of restrictions on what we can do. We aren’t used to it. We don’t like it.
It is not all about what is happening today in our world. There was a time when a woman in the midst of her life was referred to as being “of a certain age.”
I wonder if there is a term for the slightly older woman as being “of a forgetful age.”
It could possibly be happening to me, but it is best not thinking about it.
Time wasn’t problem in my youth.
It just moved along until I was nearing 16 and started dwelling on how slow time moved. Was I ever going to be 16 and old enough for a driver’s license?
Time moved slowly. It was taking forever. Up until that birthday, I never thought much about the passage of time.
Other than Christmas morning, time just happened.
I wouldn’t even known about Christmas if we the mailman didn’t deliver the Sears and Montgomery Ward Christmas catalogue about this time of year, and I spent all my free time studying them and putting together my list.
As I reached my mid-teens, life and time became more social, important, exciting things to look forward to — dating, college, jobs.
Time is funny. It can move fast or slow depending on the receiver’s state of mind, and let’s be honest … age.
In a way, time moves slow for the young, speeds up in maturity and does both for a woman of a forgetful age.
Getting back to the week I lost. The bottom line is that summer is gone, fall is here and I just saw Christmas supplies at a local store.
I no longer will be browsing the Christmas catalogs.
I lost a week. I don’t know what happened to it.
As a woman of a forgetful age, does it really matter?
