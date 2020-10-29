This column was first published Oct. 31, 1981, in the Hastings Tribune.
When I was growing up on the farm, I never envied the city kids … well, maybe at Halloween.
With all the homes in our thriving city of 139 easily accessible for trick or treating, there wasn’t much incentive for town kids to venture out into the rural areas on Halloween night unless they were old enough to play a few pranks.
On Halloween, it seemed usual fare for city kids to get a homemade caramel apple, while farm kids got stuck helping their dads upright the family sanctuary the following morning.
Though, I love this time of year — the crisp night, the magnificent diamond-studded skies, the crackling leaves, the luscious aromas — the true meaning of Halloween seems to elude me.
When it’s near Halloween, I begin feeling a little like Linus patiently sitting in a patch waiting for the arrival of the “Great Pumpkin.”
Instead of the Great Pumpkin, I’m still waiting for the “Great Caramel Apple.”
I didn’t miss out on Halloween altogether as a kid.
There were several occasions during my growing up years when my parents would take my brother and I — he as a bum and I as a gypsy — into town to trick and treat with our more sophisticated friends.
Somehow, it just didn’t seem the same for us as it appeared to be for our friends.
Invariably, the two of us would have to call it a night and meet our parents before we arrived at the home that gave out the caramel apples.
The following morning I’d hear what treasures we had missed.
“If only you could have stayed longer,” was a phrase I learned to dislike, and there are times it still haunts me.
It was on Halloween that I gladly would have given up country living for one night as a town kid and a caramel apple.
On Halloween, the town kids rushed from place to place in wild anticipation of which home was going to come up with the special treat of the evening.
After their trek through town was over, they returned home, sacks heavy with the great hoard of delectable treasures.
In a small town back then, there was little for a youngster to be afraid of except his own imagination.
There was nothing to fear from the dark shadows casting eerie shapes around trees and bushes, arched-backed cats hissing at phantoms of the night or evil grinning pumpkins peering from coy kitchen windows.
Nor were there fears of the numerous unwrapped or hand wrapped sugar-laden treats despite most being homemade.
Homemade treats for Halloween halve been replaced by ordinary store-bought, machine-wrapped treats.
Caramel apples and similar gooey specialties have been tucked away along with fancy, lace-edged handkerchiefs, smiling elevator operators, nickel ice cream cones, the Everly Brothers and trust.
