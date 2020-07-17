I have nothing to write about. Plus, I am bored.
There is only so much furniture you can dust and floors to sweep, and while the shelves at the grocery store are not packed, there does seem to be an ample supply of toilet paper at the grocery store, so there is no sense of adventure in getting there first.
And no one cares that wearing a mask fogs up my glasses.
I was so bored yesterday that I washed the car — by hand.
I hadn’t done that by myself since I was about 7 and wanted to surprise my dad.
Boy, was he surprised?
He was so surprised that he rewashed it.
It did look a little better when he was finished but then he could reach up past the car windows. I think maybe I needed a ladder and maybe more water in mom’s scrubbing pail.
While that early car-washing days took place a long time ago, I think I did a better job this time around than I did back then, and I was rather proud of myself.
However, I don’t intend to wash my car by hand again. I may be bored but there is a limit to everything.
The other morning, I was watching the news when I jumped up and screamed at the television, “I’m not listening to anymore of this.”
I put the leash on Annabelle and took her for a walk.
It was hot, and she didn’t want to go. I didn’t, either, so we went back inside, and I re-swept the kitchen floor.
I do think about the kids who live in town during this crisis and how bored they must be.
I grew up on a farm and there were always things to do.
Some I liked, others I didn’t.
There were many times when I was bored but learned from experience not to share that thought with my mother.
I don’t know how she could come up with so many tasks for me to do.
Just a hint of boredom on my part, and I would find myself out in the garden with a hoe.
Our farm was across from a little lake where my mom would send my brother and me to catch fish for supper.
I didn’t particularly like the fishing part — it was gross messing with the worms and the slippery fish — but just sitting in the sun on a beautiful summer day alongside a body of water made the task worthwhile.
Mom was ingenious with her ideas to keep the two of us busy.
One of the tasks mom gave us that I hated the most as a kid but remember most fondly today as an adult was driving adolescent ducks to the irrigation ditch for a swim then bringing them back.
The ducks didn’t want to be driven anywhere and once they got in the water they didn’t want to get out.
I couldn’t blame them but losing a duck would have meant loss of a Sunday dinner.
Today I am bored because there is nothing new to write about.
