“What day is it,” he asks
“I think it is Thursday,” she answers
“Can’t be, there was no game on TV last night,” he says, “I always watch the game on Wednesday night.”
“There are no games. They are cancelled. Actually, it must be Saturday,” she says. “In fact, I know it is Saturday, because I’m having a burrito fetish. We always head out Saturday morning for a burrito breakfast.
“I’m ready, let’s go,” she adds, picking up her phone and purse.
“We can’t go. Remember all the eating places are closed,” he reminds her.
“Shoot,” she says with a pout. “I really need a burrito fix.”
“Well, it isn’t Saturday, anyway,” she says. “It is Monday. The hamper is full of whites. I do whites on Monday.”
“Then, what day is it?,” he asks.
“Does it really matter?,” she asks carrying a load of whites to the washing machine.
As age takes us to places we didn’t think we would ever be like being closer to 100 years old than 50, it is more difficult to keep track of the years, much less the months and now the days.
How can it be 2020? I asked myself just a few short months ago?
Things were different back then. Life was normal.
We could get down to twos rolls of toilet paper and three eggs without running over our friends in order to get to the grocery store before the crowd.
We could play bingo with people we didn’t know or shoot the breeze for an hour at the local coffee shop, hug a friend or shake hands with a stranger.
We didn’t have to learn the words to a song that was a particular length just so that we knew how long to wash our hands.
And, we knew what day it was. We didn’t have to ask.
That may not be true. It seems that I’ve lost track of days ever since I’ve been retired. It’s just more noticeable now.
I do, however, wonder if today might be Saturday, and I could have my burrito fix.
Maybe, in time.
Mom, are we there, yet?
“Not yet, dear. You have to wait a little longer.”
