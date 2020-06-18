My world is a different world, one I’ve never experienced before.
Oh, wait a minute, so is yours, so is everyone’s world. Nobody that I know likes it.
We want what we had, and we are fairly sure of is that what we had is gone.
When I was a child, and my little world didn’t go like I wanted, I’d have a “mad on.”
Maybe, it was caused by something big, like my little brother getting to ride with my dad on the big red tractor, and I had to stay home and embroidery some fancy thing on those stupid feed sacks that mom used for dishtowels.
Or worse yet, it would be Saturday morning and once again, I had to stay indoors and help mom clean instead of being outside to play with the new litter of kittens.
I never liked gathering the eggs, either. The hens weren’t nice. My brother never had to gather the eggs.
It seemed that I never got to do anything fun. Life wasn’t fair.
I feel that way now, except I wouldn’t mind having some of those feed sacks to embroidery with all this “nothing” to do.
I guess I could clean the house. Although, I still don’t like cleaning the house, and it has been a long time since I’ve seen a baby kitten or had a fresh egg.
Oh, yes, my world is different and so is yours.
We must observe social distancing, a term that most likely will go down as the phrase of the year for 2020, maybe even of the decade, if somebody doesn’t get this virus thing under control.
I don’t like this mask business. I can’t breathe, I can’t hear and I can’t see because my glasses fog up.
I wear one, though, because I’m sure my mother would have been disappointed in me, If I didn’t follow the rules.
The world had rules back then, and it still does.
No matter the age, we don’t like following the rules.
Maybe, just maybe, we will have a better world when all this is over.
It is hard to visualize right now when we can’t do the things we enjoy, the things we are used to doing without restrictions.
Some say that maybe our world needed this. Of course, things won’t be the same, but maybe we needed the change.
Something happened to me several days ago that gave me hope.
I was at the grocery store with my mask on, standing on the six-foot marker, when the lady in front of me pointed to a cashier that was ready to help the next customer.
The cashier in her line had stepped away for a moment, and she easily could have taken her cart there. Instead, she encouraged me to move ahead of her.
“I could go over there,” she said. “But my cashier will be back in a minute.”
I was grateful. I could barely breath or see much of anything with my mask.
Moments later I was at my car, loading the groceries in the back. Just as I took the last bag out, a man came by, grabbed my cart and took it, along with his empty cart back to the store.
Again, I was grateful. Two acts of kindness in a matter of minutes.
Not that similar things haven’t happened in the past, but something seemed different, either with them, or maybe me.
I was aware of what they did and, it put a smile on my face for the rest of the day.
Maybe, just maybe, our world will be a kinder, gentler place.
One can only hope.
