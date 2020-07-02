The gal at the desk called my name. “Your car is ready,” she said.
I had brought it to this business because my car was telling me vocally it was having a tire problem, and now it was fixed.
“What was wrong?” I asked.
“It was a nail.”
Good grief. I haven’t experienced a nail in a tire since I was a kid riding down country roads.
At least this time I didn’t have to walk back home to have my dad fix it.
A nail in a tire was a long time ago.
I’m not a kid, haven’t ridden a bicycle since I was first married and haven’t been down a country road for some time.
How, when and where?
She didn’t know but did show me how it was fixed so that particular nail hole never would bother me again.
Asking around, I discovered it is not uncommon to find a nail in a tire. It just never had happened to me.
“It probably has happened, he just had it fixed and didn’t tell you about it.” was one comment.
I couldn’t disagree but like in most happenings, there is one or more good things that take place.
The tire was fixed, I had learned something and I started thinking about those bicycle trips in years past.
Ask me about summers as a kid on the farm, I’m likely to tell you I spent most of my time pulling weeds out of the carrot rows.
Never could tell the difference between the young carrots and the fast-growing weeds. All green stuff looked alike back then. Some still does.
After I was done weeding, I jump on my blue Schwinn and spend hours riding on dirt road past neat farmyards and being aware of the changing colors of the crops as the plants progressed from the brightness of spring to the dryness of fall.
I still love the feeling of the sun on my back and the sense of expectation in the distance ahead.
It was a special time, my quiet time as a youngster.
It was a time to explore, to think about life, to feel my surroundings and think about important things.
My husband also had special place, a quiet time on the ranch where he grew up.
“When I can’t sleep, I think about that place, that time and it puts me right to sleep. It is my safe place,” he told me one morning after I spent a sleepless night and he awoke totally refreshed.
Maybe, I had such a place. I began to think of the bicycle rides of my youth.
In today’s world, it is hard to think about letting an adolescent kid riding her bicycle by herself down country roads several miles from home, but today, we live in a different world.
Never in my world of yesteryear, with the sun in my face and the wind in my hair, was there ever a sense of danger.
I knew the people who lived in the homes, worked in the fields and drove down those roads.
I played with their children, their parents were my 4-H leaders who taught me archery in Campfire Girls. They were friends of mom and dad, they brought food over when my dad was sick.
That time on those country roads is my safe time when sleep evades me.
I remember the feeling of safety, contentment, freedom and when riding past the fields and farmyard, under the blue skies with birds flying overhead, their sounds keeping rhythm with my thoughts.
And, I sleep.
