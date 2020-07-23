On the dining floor was this little round black plastic thing.
It wasn’t black, it was dark gray, and it really wasn’t round, well, sort of irregular in shape.
I picked it up. It didn’t look familiar.
It wasn’t there when I vacuumed. or I would have seen it, or at least heard it as it crunched its way through the vacuum cleaner.
But, when did I vacuum? Maybe longer ago than I thought.
What could it be and where did it come from?
But, more importantly, what should I do with it?
What to do with an item like the one I just found on the floor is one of life’s little problems?
It’s not a big problem such as whether to dust today or wait until next week, but it does require a decision.
Making decisions is not something I do well.
I cannot do nothing. I already picked the thing up, so it is too late to ignore or put it back down and pretend I had never noticed.
I need to decide what I am going to do with it.
Am I going to put it on top of the refrigerator along with all the other small items I can’t decide what to do with or throw it away?
If I throw it away, it may be the exact thing that’s desperately needed in the future.
Perhaps, it is the very item I will need to keep my life together this afternoon, but I no longer have it because the trash company picked it up in the morning. Maybe, it is like the screw that keeps the clothes drying working.
After a hot cup of coffee with cream and sugar, I make a decision.
While I have my problems, I am fairly neat.
I put it on top of the refrigerator but in this cute little basket overflowing with buttons, screws, household hints, coupons and phone numbers with no names.
It is those little things in life that take up my valuable time, that make it difficult for me to make decisions.
Why is that?
Why is it so difficult to decide what to do with a thing that most likely is worthless?
Or maybe not.
Now, if I can remember to look in the basket on top of the refrigerator when I discover what its purpose was.
It often is better to have a basket full of something than to have nothing at all.
