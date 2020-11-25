At my mother’s knee, I learned, nothing good comes from wasting time.
I heard those words every time I stopped for the briefest of moments while helping with Saturday morning house chores to listen more closely to “Let’s pretend,” a favorite of mine.
“I’m going to have to turn that show off if you keep wasting time,” she would say,
And I would respond, “There is more to life than removing dust.”
Quietly, of course. Very, very, very quietly. So quietly that the words only sounded in my mind.
Had mom heard me, “Let’s Pretend,” would have been permanently over, and the dust rag would have been put into action for another purpose.
Little did I know as a mere child that while there was much more to life than removing dust. It is as much as part of life as breathing, but that is a story for another time.
Mom had some peculiar idea about wasting time and what it involved.
For example, she didn’t like me playing with the baby chicks but expected me to get the eggs from under the sharp-beaked old hens.
Does that make sense?
Sooner or later a child learns not to question because parents typically outgrow that phase sometime during the following 25 years.
But this isn’t what I want to talk about.
I want to talk about wasting my time waiting for a human being in a business to answer the telephone.
If I could eliminate the time I have spent in recent months waiting for a real person instead of an automated voice to answer, I would have shaved enough time off of my age to be looking forward to social security instead of enjoying the benefits for the last … let’s just say number of years .
If I could eliminate the time spent in recent months waiting for the actual person I desperately needed to talk to answer the phone, I could still fit in my Poodle skirt.
Lordy, lordy, lordy.
I spend a lot of time on the phone listening to the worst music I’ve heard since I played the bass drum in my 18-member high school band.
My mother never would have put up with what is happening with our current system of communication.
“This is just a waste of time,” she would say and … well, I don’t know what she would do.
So, it is best that she lived several generations back.
But I live in the here and now, and I’ve come up with some things that could be accomplished while waiting for the person I need to talk to actually answer in real life, as my oldest daughter said about her Betsy Wetsy doll — “She wets just like in real life.”
Here are a couple of ideas I might try while waiting for the “right” one to answer and not waste time.
u Wash, wax and remove all the paraphernalia under the seats of the car, if it isn’t already dark.
u Fix the leaky faucet, if you don’t have to go to the hardware store first.
u Clean out the garage, if you have enough time and energy and room in the trash barrel.
u Eat a half a pound dark chocolate peanut butter cups, now that’s the best idea, yet.
Who needs “Let’s Pretend,” anyway, Mom?
