It seems we just finished celebrating the Fourth of July, I don’t remember buying treats for Halloween, and, maybe, I didn’t, but nevertheless turkeys are thawing and thoughts are on stuffing and pumpkin pie, so it must be time for Thanksgiving.
Up until about six weeks ago, my daily mantra was “where has the time gone?”
Then, it became, “Is this election every going to be over?”
In a way, I’m reminded of childhood and the Montgomery Ward Christmas catalog and my brother and I pouring over the pages of potential hopes for Christmas morning.
I’ve never had time move so slowly as being a child waiting for Christmas — except looking at the Christmas catalog was a lot more fun for me as a child then this past election was for this grown-up.
Not once during the election time period, did I think about addressing Christmas cards or baking fruit cake.
Time will tell how fast or slow the coming year will be, but the turkey is thawing and cranberry sauce is being made, so it is time to be reminded of that in the life for which we are thankful.
And while we may fuss at the things we don’t like, there is a lot in our lives for which to be thankful
There are few of us who do not take time to be thankful for some aspect in our lives at one time or another often on a daily basis, but it becomes a focal point to dwell on during this one day this time of year.
Despite my thoughts on the time element during the past election, I am so grateful I live in a country where I have a say in the process and that I have friends who listen to my thoughts as well as I listen to theirs.
We take so many things in our country for granted, the freedom to come and go, to express our thoughts openly, fire and police protection — a list so long it is impossible to remember it all.
Of course, I am thankful for family and friends. Who and where would I be without them? Pretty lonely.
So, I’m going to try and put the election behind for this one day and focus on friendships and turkey stuffing.
And if I have time after my nap, I may try to find my fruit cake recipe.
