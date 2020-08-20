The phone rang. I was ready for breakfast — Cheerios with frozen blueberries.
Was I too busy to answer another call about my car warranty?
I was. Cheerios were waiting.
But, the blueberries were frozen, and I had just had a back tooth filled that was protesting the hot and the cold. I had time.
I answered.
It was my grandson and his wife calling from Switzerland to see how my day was going.
“It has just gotten better,” I answered.
When our grandson visited the last time, he installed this “app” (new word in my vocabulary) on my phone that allowed that call from across the ocean to happen at no cost to either of us.
Later that same morning I was drinking coffee and participating in a book club with eight or nine friends sitting in their individual homes some 1,100 miles away.
I heard them speak while seeing their faces.
The only thing missing were the hugs, but then who dares to hug these days?
As a child, I was inquisitive.
I needed to know how something worked.
If it was broken, I wanted to know how to fix it.
This curiosity worked well for me, not so much for my parents.
As an adult working in an office with the THE computer, a technological wizard in the middle of last century that made the typewriter nearly obsolete, I was lucky in that the IT genius in our company fix the problem then show me how he did it, when possible.
In retrospect, he most likely did this so that he wouldn’t have to return to our office when I had the same problem, again.
This method worked well for me, until THE computer and its technology grew up, the IT guy gave up and I was left in the dust.
I grew up in the middle of nowhere where birds sat on the lines that brought rural electricity to low-populated parts of the country.
Communication was done by writing a letter and taking it out to the mailbox as the side of the road or getting on the horse and riding several miles into our town of 80 people.
I do exaggerate.
I never had a horse, much to my remorse.
I was the adolescent who thought communication could never get better than the new-fangled telephone followed by the tell-all party line.
Today’s kids don’t know what a telephone is much less the well-loved party line. Alas.
Today, few letters are exchanged. We hear our news over the Internet.
We see our doctors and they see us on small little screens.
We participate in all kinds of activities in a way I never imagined.
There was a time, a long-long time ago, when I was inquisitive. I wanted to know how things worked.
I’m over it.
