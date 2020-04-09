(If I could choose one experience from my childhood to share with our children, it would be Easter on the farm. This column was published in the Hastings Tribune April 4, 1980.)
My memories of Easter morning on our small rural farm in the Nebraska Panhandle Farm are as vibrant as the colored eggs my brother and I found hidden in the strawberry patch south of the house.
Easter was as exciting as Christmas. In fact, Easter may have been my favorite holiday.
The last two things to be done the night before Easter were to find the baskets we used in past years and set them on the kitchen table,
The next morning when we got up, the baskets were gone.
We would find them in the strangest places, behind doors, under beds, hanging from the light.
And they would be full of jellybeans, big chocolate eggs with our names on them, and those delightful candy Easter eggs that I still love today despite that my entire family says eating one is like swallowing a spoonful of sugar.
Every so often, we would get something in addition to the candy in the basket.
I still have the miniature lavender doll buggy full of candy that I found hidden in the pantry when I was about 7.
My brother and I would be comparing the number of black jellybeans in each of our baskets when our dad would come flying into the house to tell us that he just seen an enormous white rabbit hop around the corner of the shed.
The black jells beans were forgotten; we were out of the house as soon as we would get on our shoes.
We never saw that rabbit, but right where my dad said he saw him would be an egg, not just any ordinary chicken egg, but an egg as bright as any precious jewel.
The rabbit definitely had some trade secrets because I have ever seen eggs colored as brightly as the Easter eggs of my childhood.
Lawns were not the in thing in those days, but strawberry patches were, generally on my parent’s farm,
And that is where most of the eggs were found,
Crawling in the strawberry patch wouldn’t be my idea of fun today, but we certainly didn’t seem to mind then.
We would continue our search after our mother told us we would stop.
How could she possibly know many eggs were still hidden?
So, this is how I feel about Easter, all warm and bright and fuzzy feelings inside.
The colored eggs baskets filled with jellybeans, chocolate rabbits and even my favorite sugary candy eggs continue to be part of our family traditions.
But somehow, it is not quite the same as the Easters I remember on the farm.
Maybe, it is because we don’t have a strawberry patch in our backyard.
