Passwords, a necessary evil. Several days ago, I let my mind slip for a second or two or a week or two and mixed up a couple of passwords for fairly important accounts.
The harder I tried to correct the situation, the worse it became. I was locked out.
I have never been locked out — even as a teenager missing the dreaded curfew and mutilating the mailbox, which shouldn’t have been next to the driveway in the first place.
My parents thought about locking me out, but this minor accident was their fault. I shouldn’t have been driving the car in the first place.
I wasn’t old enough to have a driver’s license, but lived out in the country. I was used to driving, so they let me drive two miles into our town of 88 upstanding citizens for a school dance.
What harm could it do?
But, that is a story for another time.
This is about passwords, something that didn’t exist back then.
We didn’t need a password to talk on the rotary phone or listen in to others on our party line who were gossiping.
I understand the need for passwords, and I also know there is some program out there that is supposed to help with the dreaded password situation, but that is for a younger mind then mine.
A brain is only so big, thus able to retain only so much. Life throws a lot of important stuff at us — stuff we are supposed to remember not only for ourselves but for others.
For example, a daughter called the other day and wanted to know what time of the day she was born.
That’s been decades ago, and I wasn’t thinking about the time back then, only breathing. Plus, she is the youngest of three, thus not the first-born.
The first-born is a whole different being. Our first born is the one who kept Kodak in business.
I know what kind of cake she had on her first birthday, who was invited to her sleep over, what she was wearing her first day of kindergarten as well as the name, birth date and social security number of the first boy she dated.
I know the exact time our first-born was born. I know even without looking for it. It is in my memory bank. I don’t need a password for that, yet.
I know people who use the same password for everything. I am told that is not a good thing.
If you accidentally throw away the envelope you wrote the original on in a frenzy of cleaning, you are in trouble. No amount of going through the thrash will help. It will be gone forever.
Thus, it is better to have a different password for each account, except …
Now, I do have a recipe file box for my passwords, so I’m not totally without resources, except …
Right. I can’t read what I’ve written, and I’m told by my over-anxious computer that I need to know a bunch of secret stuff in order to get a new password, which, If I happen to get luck, write down but forget to delete the old one and …
Maybe, I need to look at that program out there that will take care of all my problems.
I bet there is a password for that, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.