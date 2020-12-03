Well … that was different, wasn’t it?
I’m talking about Thanksgiving, which we celebrated a little over a week ago. It just came and went, quickly like it always has for hundreds of years.
Except …
Thanksgiving was different this year, but then, it was different last year from the year before. Ten years ago, it also was different, as it was many times before.
Things aren’t the same and if we really think about it, they seldom are, especially that which we take for granted, such as family and the holidays — two things that move along without us having much say.
Both are aligned closely to tradition.
Children grow up, move away and begin their own traditions leaving behind only the memories of what was.
They, too, often become parents with their children growing up, moving away and, once again, beginning their own traditions, some similar, others merging with different ideas.
I remember one Thanksgiving when the girls were small, and we were finishing dinner and ready for dessert.
I was quite pleased with myself as I carried out the pecan pie, my first attempt at such a delicacy.
“Where is the pumpkin pie?,” came the unified cry, husband included.
“But this is pecan pie. We’ve never had it before but you will like it,” I said, trying to explain how much more work it was, which, in my mind, made it more special.
“But, we always have pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving,” was the response.
I’m not sure if pumpkin is still the pie of choice for our daughters now grown. I know I’ve made few pecan pies since because they are too much work.
We live in a world of change, some changes we like, other we don’t.
So, Thanksgiving 2020 was different because we, the world and the times were different. Most of us didn’t like it, but we had little choice.
Christmas, a holiday filled with family and tradition, as well, will be different from what most of us have experienced.
Of that, we can be sure.
I wonder if any of our family members, now grown with adult children of their own, will have pumpkin, pecan pie, something entirely different or no pie at all this Christmas holiday.
Cross that last option off the list.
No matter how things change, pie is tradition, at least in one family I know even when separated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.