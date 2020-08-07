Now that I must stand six feet behind others in line ahead of me at the grocery store, I have time to look around and ponder.
I love that word, “ponder.”
It’s a rather old-fashioned word, one that I had forgotten amidst growing up and becoming more worldly and far to busy to spend my time in idle musing.
Lately, with the pandemic, I’ve found less reason to be worldly and plenty of time to ponder.
Thus, I found myself with time on my hands, a cart standing on a six-foot marker.
In line in front of me were several customers with carts so full that items were sliding off top of the heap. I had time to ponder.
How long does it take them to put all that stuff away and how will they find it once they do?
I spend a lot of my time looking for something I think I bought then can’t find it until a year or so later when it shows up behind 20 cans of tuna fish.
My pondering took me to my left and the aisle for “20 items or less.” I counted what was in my cart. Too many.
Who are these people who are standing in the “20 items or less” line?
Where do they come from? What happened in their childhood that allows them to push a cart through aisles filled with thousands of what I consider “must-have items” and not toss them in their carts?
Have they never watched a television commercial and be tempted to try “new and improved?”
Granted, we live in strange times with economics and availability being important factors, but even so, 20 items or less?
It seldom happens in my cart, even when going to the grocery store for one item.
Who needs to make a list for one or two items like a loaf of bread? Who returns home with three bags of appealing impulse buying and no bread?
Grocery items call out to me.
Cantaloupe urges me to shake it. Bread begs me to squeeze it. Salmon asks me to imagine it on our grill.
When I walk past the herbs and spices, I imagine friends and family seated around the dining room table lauding my culinary efforts.
These items have become more than items on a shelf. They have endeared themselves to me. Leave them behind … never.
Do I have what it takes to make it to the “20 or less counter” at the grocery store?
Maybe … someday, if they have a “50 or items or less” line.
That is a thought to ponder.
