(While taking a short break, I’ve gone back in time to find some of my favorite columns that are still relevant today. This column ran in the Hastings Tribune, March 13, 2010.)
It’s obvious that things no longer are being made as well as they were in earlier days. Clothes shrink, keys evaporate, type is smaller, the list goes on.
What is happening to table service is the most frustrating. Glasses and cups leak and fork tines no longer are sturdy.
The failure of manufacturers to fulfill their quality control obligations is becoming more apparent as time goes by.
No longer do I have to wonder about what I had for lunch for all I have to do is look down. On my shirt are bits and pieces of my last meal, and it’s all because of shoddy manufacturing practices.
When I was an adolescent, someone gave me a glass that had a slit in it close to the rim.
I thought it was hilarious when I would hand someone a full glass of liquid and watch it run down his chin when he took a drink.
I tried it out on my parents and several aunts and uncles, but no one thought it was as funny as I did. That’s when I first discovered older people didn’t have much of a sense of humor.
It’s no longer a joke. The glass of my adolescent was a joke and manufactured with a slit, but now all the glasses and cups in our cupboard are that way.
I would protest but no one other than my friends seem to care.
It’s not only drinking glasses. Silverware is no better.
Reach for the tiniest piece of fish and the fork tines are so fragile they can’t hold it. Off it slides, down the front of my shirt and onto my lap.
Something needs to be done and soon. The situation has gotten so bad that it is impossible to sneak out for an ice cream sundae without the evidence showing up on my shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.