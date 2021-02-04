There was a time, not so many years ago, when our house was home to three small girls and their cute little socks.
Socks for little girls were so adorable, perhaps in delicate pink with cute lamb accents, or with a cuff of fuzzy rabbits.
Just picking out the miniature socks for the little darlings was a delight.
One could spend hours just shopping at the store for the perfect sock to match the endearing outfit just purchased.
Actually, it was a long time ago in real time, but a short time in my memory, which is growing shorter by the hour.
My life was different back then, often filled with love, joy and lot of frustration associated with living with a family, a young family and dealing with their socks.
The frustration came, not from buying the socks but after washing them the first time and taking them out of the dryer to fold and put away.
Socks were purchased in pairs and still are. The idea was, and still is, to take them out of the dryer after they are wash and put them away in matching pairs.
It didn’t work that way. I just remember buying these sweet little toe covers only to see them worn as a matching pair only once.
After that, it was each sock for itself. The marriage was over never to reunite.
Once a sock was gone, it never returned.
I never understood where the missing socks went. No matter where I searched, I never found the matching mate.
If there is a sock heaven, it is packed full of single socks featuring fuzzy chicks and cute bunnies.
Our home had a drawer just like that, one full of single socks featuring fuzzy chicks and cute bunnies all waiting for a miracle.
However, some things come back into our lives in another way.
And so it is with socks.
The girls are grown and leading their own lives with their own frustrations.
And, I still have mine— a drawer full of bigger socks not as cute, some black, some white, others patterned or multi-colored, all single waiting for its mate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.