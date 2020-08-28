Going to the movies was a big thing when I was a kid on the farm. Nearly every Sunday evening called for a tuna fish salad for supper, then off to the movies in a town about 20 miles away.
That is, it was off to the movies if dad had the time to “get away.”
If my memory is correct, and it is seldom is, dad always had the time for a Sunday night movie, which often was a musical.
I think back and recall how my dad would ask me what movie was playing.
I may not have remembered the capital of Delaware for my social studies test, but I remembered the coming attractions at the theater. “It’s a musical dad, and it supposed to really be good.”
I’m sure looking back, my dad, who worked the fields from dawn until dusk, really wanted to see a musical.
He nodded his head and say “Then, we will have to go.”
Mother never argued.
I’m sure my younger brother, my only sibling, would rather have gone to the Saturday afternoon matinee featuring Roy Rogers and Trigger, but that didn’t often work out for farm families living miles away from the nearest movie house.
I was OK with the Saturday afternoons at the movies, when our parents dropped us off while they shopped, but I loved those Sunday night musicals, the dancing, the bright colors, the beautiful woman, the handsome men, the fashion, the romance, all enough to take the breath away of this preadolescent dreamer.
Never happened with Roy Roger and Trigger or even the Lone Ranger and Tonto.
Seldom did I have an idea of what the musical was about.
My favorite musical was “Pearls of Pauline,” a fictional Hollywood account of Pauline, a silent film star’s rise to fame.
The most adventurous part of the move was the breath-taking and scenic ride in a hot air balloon while the star evidently was wearing pearls, the obvious reason for the title.
That idea resulted in my asking for a string of pearls as a Christmas gift several years later.
As a child born in June, the pearl also was my birthstone.
Over the years, the grand movie musicals have faded from the screen, but every so often my mind goes back to that time and such wonders as “State Fair” and “Easter Parade.”
But “Pearls of Pauline” was my all-time favorite. I was young and had little knowledge about the world of Hollywood and how much could be trusted about show business.
I often wondered about those meaning of those pearls and why they were important enough to be included in the title.
I turned on the computer and to my friend “yahoo.” I asked for information on the “Pearls of Pauline.”
“Did you mean the ‘Perils of Pauline?’ it asked.
Good grief!
The musical was about the perils of Pauline, not her pearls. I’ve been wrong all these years.
But I do have that string of pearls.
