Looking back 10 years, I found one of my favorite columns. It appeared in the July 10, 2010, Hastings Tribune and is still true today.
Yesterday, I was attacked by a huge moth that chased me halfway down the driveway before finding something better.
A friend tells me she sets a bear trap beside the water drain to catch water bugs. I don’t doubt it for a minute.
The insects in this part of the county are incredible.
They are big, they are tough, they are smart, and they are hungry.
I swear ants can open doors and mosquitoes are crafty enough to qualify for a gallon award from the Red Cross Bloodmobile. Mosquitoes tend to leave me alone if there are tastier morsels around.
After 10 minutes in the backyard without bug spray, my other half has bites that provide mountain-climbing expeditions for the smaller variety of insects.
Mosquitoes wait for me until I am in bed nearly asleep then hold a convention around my head arguing who is going to bite where.
Not only are bugs vicious in this part of the country, they are ugly.
I will never stop dreaming about the first time I saw one of those enormously ugly caramel-colored crickets. We were renting a house with a partial dirt basement.
For lack of cupboard space, I stored my large soup kettle on a table downstairs. I went down to pick up the kettle and was halfway up the stairs before looking inside and seeing three of the biggest, ugliest creatures known to humanity.
Down went the kettle, ugly creatures and all.
Do I know what happened to them? Do I know what happened to the kettle? I do not. I never ventured downstairs again. A short time later we moved.
As always, another, gentler side exists.
Nothing quite equals a warm summer’s evening when your world is at rest and the firefly’s flickering glow adds a dimension of tranquility or a fluttering Monarch lingers long enough to brush your cheek.
Perhaps it takes an ugly cricket to appreciate the kiss of a Monarch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.