Our world is different, our days are different. We are experiencing times we’ve never experienced before. I wrote this column 20 years ago when preparing to celebrate the “here and now,” but reminiscing what the day must have been like for earlier generations. Today, I wonder what July 4, 2021, will be like for future generations. This column ran in the Hastings Tribune on July 3, 2010.
May I never be too old to enjoy all that comes with the Fourth of July celebration.
Just waking up in the morning knowing that the day will be far from quiet and the usual and most likely end with a burst of color and excitement puts a smile on my face.
Even though I am living in the here and now, thoughts of the Fourth of July tend to transport me back to a time when women wore long skirts and bustles and carried parasol because of the sun rather than umbrellas for the rain.
Long-winded politicians in stiff white shirts and tails pontificated from stages decorated in red, white and blue bunting while little boys in knickers ran around in circles grabbing at each other when passing.
Families gathered in parks around picnic tables or on big blankets to enjoy home fried chicken, potato salad, deviled eggs, baked beans, lemonade, chocolate cake and hand-churned ice cream.
I’m not sure where this picture comes from because I never experienced such a Fourth, but never-the-less, I know I would have enjoyed the opportunity, except possibly trying to sit down while wearing a bustle.
In today’s world, I enjoy hearing the rat-a-tat of the finger firecrackers, even early in the day, squealing children with spitting sparklers, the burst of color in the late night sky and the gathering of family and friends, even though the chicken is seldom home fried.
Most of all, I love a parade.
Here in my hometown it happens on a grand scale when dozens of children of all ages dressed in finery of red, white and blue parade around Fisher Fountain, some riding decorated bicycles, others being pulled in fancy wagons, most walking proudly.
Viewers can count on seeing Miss Liberty and Uncle Sam, often more than once.
However, the day is spent, noisy or quiet, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate just what getting up in the morning in this wonderful country means.
