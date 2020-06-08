Going to town with my dad was the best thing, the most exciting thing that could happen to this little kid on the farm in the summertime.
I loved going to town with my dad. It was OK going with my mom, but we never did very exciting things.
Usually we went to the boring grocery store where she bought liver, or to the dry good place where mom would spend hours trying to decide on what color or size of thread to buy.
Sometimes on the way home we would stop and see my aunt, a very old woman who was white haired and, did I mention very old, older than my mom, at least 30.
I didn’t like visiting her. You never knew what might happen to someone that old.
While we there, we had to go outside to see her garden, which didn’t look any different than the one we had at home, but, oh how mom would go on about stuff, which didn’t look any different than what we had in our garden at home.
I never knew what or who I might see when going to town with my dad.
We could go to the farm supply store that had a big can filled with peanuts in the shell and anyone who was tall enough could reach in a pickup a handful.
Dad always did that for me.
This was the place where we always picked up chicken feed in the colorful cotton bags that mom liked to use to make clothing for each of us. I always helped dad pick out the prettiest ones.
He said I had a better eye for such things.
I liked going to the implement dealer where the man in charge didn’t care if I climbed around on the big tractors.
What I really liked doing was going to the bank with dad. I got to sit in a big comfortable chair beside my dad and listen to the man behind the big desk.
He always made sure I had a piece of candy and one time he gave me the coolest calendar with funny skinny cowboys wearing big hats and sitting on horses that looked as if they never got enough hay to eat.
We would end the day stopping at the ice cream shop for a double dip butter-brickle ice cream cone.
They had hundreds of flavors and it always took me awhile to decide on the butter-brickle, although I always did.
Mom would fuss at dad, saying he had spoiled my supper, but that never happened.
One day, an awful thing happened while I was waiting for dad to come out of the house and get in the car. I thought I would help by getting the car started for him.
I did get it started but didn’t know what to do when it started rolling down the hill and into the cattle tank.
I ran as fast as I could go and crawled under my bed, knowing life as I had known it was over. Guess what?
Dad wasn’t mad at all. He said these kinds of things happen and I should come out and get in the truck and we would go to town.
When we stopped for ice cream, I decided it was time for a change.
I ordered a lemon custard.
