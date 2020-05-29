Working behind the candy counter every Saturday as a teen-ager is still listed as one of my favorite jobs.
Marketing was not in any businessman’s vocabulary back in the days when I was a 16-year-old working part time behind the candy counter at the local “dime” store.
My boss may not have had a word for marketing, but he knew the long-term effects, especially with his young customers.
Youngsters would come in with their nickel allowances wanting a penny’s worth of this kind of candy and a penny’s worth of that kind.
Sometimes we had some “big spenders” who were prepared to dole out a whole nickel on five different kinds.
For most kids, a walk along that wondrous glass case was similar to an investor’s jaunt through the stock exchange in better times.
Knowing that a nickel or dime was all they would get for a week or so, these kids were faced with enormous decisions.
There was much walking back and forth, much studying and pondering over the colorful confections enticingly displayed behind the clear glass case.
After much thought, a decision was made, and then changed several more times before money and candy actually switched hands.
These kids and their pennies drove me crazy, but to the store manager, they represented the “consumers of tomorrow” and were to be treated as such.
This meant if they were curious about a selection, we gave them a piece to taste.
If they wanted to taste 10 different kinds, we obliged.
If they wanted to buy a penny’s worth of every kind of candy in the glass counter, we weighed and sacked a penny’s worth of every kind of candy in the counter.
That “dime” store along with its manager and old-time merchandizing philosophy are gone.
No longer is there an opportunity for children to be drawn to the kaleidoscopic bins of sweet delights.
With prepackaged candy nearly arranged on drab shelves, there is no chance for a taste or is it possible to buy a penny of this and a penny of that.
Remembering that experience brings a question to mind.
Did that merchandising technique practiced back then make a difference with those future consumers?
We will never know for those days are history.
