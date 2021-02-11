My dad, a proud man of the soil and a first generation American, never believed that man landed on the moon.
In his mind, it simply didn’t or couldn’t have happened.
I, on the other hand, wife and mother of three, was shocked in the belief of this loving father who taught me to ride a bike, water ski and left until the middle of the following morning the car that I accidentally drove into the ditch next to our driveway the night before didn’t believe this fantastic news.
How could my dad not believe this accomplishment? This man who played a substantial roll in forming the person I am today.
Of course, it was true.
The landing was pictured on television, heard on the radio and editorialized substantially in the newspapers.
As a journalist who covered noteworthy and not so noteworthy events during that time period, I had no doubts.
I understood what truth was and what was fiction.
There was no question in my mind. The space landing actually happened.
“A small step for man, a giant leap for mankind.” What a headline.
My dad questioned that fact.
Today, there is a fancy term for his questioning — conspiracy theory or fake news.
Conspiracy theory is not a new term. It has been around for a while.
There even is a movie starring Mel Gibson and Julie Roberts with that title made in the late 1990s.
I didn’t see the movie. Perhaps, I should have.
I might have a better understanding of my father’s idea that landing on the moon was in today’s terms “fake news” or a ”conspiracy theory.”
He certainly didn’t use either of those terms. He, nor I, didn’t have those words in our vocabulary at that time.
His idea and that of countless others of that time makes me wonder if what I learned in grade school and continued to believe years later is true.
How can I tell?
Will I ever know who really discovered America? Did George Washington chop down the cherry tree? Did learning to diagram a sentence or divide fractions a necessity for the good life?
How could Pluto be a planet one day and not today? Was it ever? At some point, will it regain that status?
Will you who read this believe that as a teenager, I did drive the car into the ditch beside the entrance to our farm?
Or, is everything you are hearing today or even reading at this moment true?
Everything is questionable.
