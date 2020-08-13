When I as a kid in school, I couldn’t wait until school was out each spring.
“Be careful what you wish for,” my mother would say.
Never made sense to me. I yearned for time to be outdoors, to see the baby chicks, play with the kittens, go with my dad to town, be free.
When I was a kid on the farm in late summer and mom bought me a new pencil box, I couldn’t wait for the first day of school to be back with my friends.
“Be careful what you wish for,” my mother would say.
Never made sense to me. I yearned to catch up, to share happenings, to play jacks at recess, to fall in love with the new boy in second grade.
Years passed and I wasn’t a kid wishing for something that wasn’t. I had matured, or so I thought.
As a mother of three little girls, I often would say to myself, “Oh. how I wish I had a day to myself.”
“Be careful what you wish for,” my mother would say. “Too soon, those little girls will be grown, and you will miss them. Now is the time to enjoy them.”
Never made sense to me.
One day, I looked around. I listened. It was too quiet. There was no clutter in the living room, no fighting, no fussing, no teacher conferences, no school activities, no sleep overs, no buying dolls for Christmas, no children.
They were grown, busy making lives of their own.
“Be careful what you wish for.”
My mother was gone, but her message was in my head from another time, another place.
She was right. My wish had come true. I had plenty of time of my own, plenty of time to do things my way.
Time doesn’t wait. I filled my time with other things — work, meetings, social activities with friends and sharing my hours, my days with my other half in meaningful ways.
Hours don’t last, days don’t last, years don’t last and the people we love won’t always be there.
Life changes.
A nasty virus has invaded our lives, and we can’t do what we want to do, we can’t go where we want to go, to see those we want to see, to hug and kiss those we love, and we find ourselves having a lot of quiet days, wishing and waiting for something different.
“I wish this was over,” I say to myself.
“Be careful what you wish for,” my mother would say.
I wonder.
