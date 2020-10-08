In the next several weeks, my column will be taking time off to consider the changes that have evolved personally, politically, socially and in nearly in every other way possible. Perhaps, I will see some of you during this time. The following was published Nov. 29, 1980 in the Hastings Tribune.
About this time of year some 40 some years ago, someone asked me what I thought Heaven should be like, not would, but should.
I do know my answer because I have a copy of that column from Nov. 29. 1980 with my answer.
Those who say I will write about anything are right. If I can put 300 words together about a topic, it becomes a column.
Ever since, I answer that question again with a column about every five or so years when someone or something hasn’t given me a new or better idea to write about.
In that first column, my life was far different from what it is today. We were a normal family with three young daughters all leading normal lives. Back then, I mentioned music I liked and that was liked by the other members of the family but not all playing at the same time. I mentioned that the clouds in heaven would not be draped with sweaters, jackets and sweatshirts that should be on hangars or in drawers.
I mentioned a lot of things about my idea of heaven, bright sunshine, gentle spring rains, huge flakes of snow slowly driving down, crisp fall days with fallen leaves that crunch when stepped on. My heaven has industrious fluffy-tailed squirrels, beautiful, abundant flowers that didn’t need to be watered, weeded or fertilized and lively but safe wildlife.
Thirty years later, the friends which gave my best ideas simply by me listening to their conversations were on vacation. I went back to my heaven topic not THE Heaven but my heaven.
My heaven of that period was a little more jaded. I focused more on what I didn’t want in my heaven – high humidity, potholes, oil spills, financial woes, bad drivers and grumpy clerks.
Sound familiar? Could be written today.
So could the good things I wrote at an earlier time, but there were more. I added quiet nights, brilliant sunsets, vacations in snow-capped mountains, deserts in bloom, special friendship and fresh strawberries.
That was June 26, 2010, 10 years ago.
It was time to write once again about what my heaven might be like. Of course, it still would have all the wonders of nature, the friendships and the strawberries, but blueberries would be added to that list.
As I think about my heaven, I realize it is where I am at this moment, at this very moment. I can’t ignore the headlines; it is what it is. But my heaven is what I make it. I have my family and my friends some near, some far, some I have just met, others that I feel I’ve known since we were in nursery together. Granted life’s happenings separates us by space but not by love or feelings. I know they are there for me just as I am for them, if not in reality in spirit.
I can step outside and see a beautiful sunset, trees turning color and leaves falling to the ground, and I still like hearing them crunch when stepping on them. I hear the birds sing in the mornings and I have all those wonderful memories that popup at perfect times.
The strawberries and blueberries are in the refrigerator waiting for their time.
