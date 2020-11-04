Voters in Adams County have decided to support the construction of a justice center, which will include a 168-bed jail, south of Hastings and finance it with a bond issue not to exceed $38 million.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election released by the Adams County Clerk’s Office, 6,911 people voted in favor of the bond issue and 6,448 people voted against it.
The project is anticipated to cost $37 million.
The county board approved an agreement in March to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000 as a site for the justice center. There is also room there to expand in the future.
The current jail has a 37-bed capacity with another three beds for booking and three special-purpose beds.
A citizens’ committee has been working to plan for the justice center.
Adams County hired Omaha architecture firm Prochaska & Associates to help plan for the jail.
The county is looking at constructing a new jail because the current county jail, which was constructed in 1962, has out-of-date infrastructure and is non-compliant with state regulations. It can stay open only because it is grandfathered in to stay in operation under old rules.
In transporting and housing inmates elsewhere, Adams County’s annual costs are anticipated to increase from $1.69 million in 2018 to $13.74 million by 2050.
While the general population of Adams County isn’t anticipated to grow, Prochaska has projected that the county’s jail population will increase.
Currently, inmates are escorted by sheriff’s deputies among the general public to courtrooms. In newer justice centers, inmates are kept separate.
County officials are constantly searching for more space for county departments.
There are mold issues in the Adams County annex basement, where the Public Defender’s Office is housed.
Most of the Sheriff’s Office operations will remain at the courthouse to minimize justice center costs.
Had the bond issue not passed, the Board of Supervisors was prepared to move forward constructing a new jail with a nickel tax, for a maximum amount allowed of $25.8 million.
With a nickel tax, the supervisors could levy a property tax of up to 5.2 cents per $100 of value. The tax would be in place until the bonds that were taken out have been paid back.
According to updated information provided by the county’s bond counsel, D.A. Davidson, at $37 million the property tax levy to pay off the bond would be 5.95 cents per $100 valuation.
The average-priced home in Hastings is $123,526. According to current projections, the average annual increase on such a home to fund the justice center would be $73.49, or $6.12 per month.
For a house valued at $100,000 the annual cost would be $59.50, and $119 for a house valued at $200,000.
For irrigated farm ground the annual increase would be $3.27 per acre, or $2,093.25 per section.
The $1.6 million the county is spending now to transport prisoners will help offset the bond.
The annual payment for the justice center would be $2.28 million to pay off the debt in 20 years. The annual bond amount for the jail would be $1.65 million.
A few county officials said they have received overtures from officials in other counties stating if Adams County constructed a new jail those other counties would send inmates there.
