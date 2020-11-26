SHICKLEY — Championship blood flows through the Kamler family.
Macy Kamler, the 2020 Tribland volleyball player of the year, has two rings after she and her Bruning-Davenport/Shickley teammates dominated Class D-2 in 2018 and ‘19.
Her brothers have rings from their championship wins on the football field, and her mother, who was part of Shickley’s 104-game win streak from 1988-92, has four.
“This is just set up right for all of us,” Kamler said.
Kamler has been surrounded by success for her entire life. She finally got her taste of bling during her sophomore year, in which she dealt with a life-threatening illness that hospitalized her for four days and sidelined her from the sport for two weeks.
“I was really antsy,” Kamler said in retrospective. “I didn’t like sitting out of practice and then coach told me she was going to ease me back in by being a libero.”
Kamler, an outside hitter with a vicious attack, thought: “Yeah, right.”
“It didn’t last more than two sets,” she said with a laugh. “We weren’t playing the best and I looked at coach and said, ‘Can I go put my maroon jersey on?’ ”
But, those two sets helped further develop Kamler into a six-rotation player.
“It was different to see things just from the back side of the court,” Kamler said. “You’re just seeing things from basically a different angle.”
In subsequent years, Kamler was solid on both sides for the Eagles, who also won state in 2019 after her 30-kill championship match.
During her senior year, which ended earlier this month with a fourth-place finish, Kamler smashed a team-high 433 kills and led BDS with 335 digs.
“She has a lot of capability in a lot of different positions,” said BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs. “She does a nice job reading the court, she does a nice job attacking the ball and she’s got a great serve. She can do a lot of different things.”
Kamler credits her growth in volleyball to the community she grew up in. Having the opportunity to get in the gym at any time has benefitted Kamler and others greatly.
“There was rarely a time where I would call and no one would let me in,” Kamler said. “The coaches strive for success just as much as the players do. They put in as much work and effort as we do.”
Alfs said Kamler consistently reached out for extra work.
“I get a lot of text messages from the girls,” Alfs said. “(Macy) was always one of them. She always wanted to come in and serve. Or if we had a setter coming in, it was ‘Hey, can I come in and hit?’ Most coaches probably aren’t as open to when the girls want to go in. I guess that’s probably why our game is at the next level because the girls do and want to come in and they encourage each other to do that.”
Alfs also credited the winning culture within the three communities for breeding success. The BDS football team has won three titles in the last five years, including this season. The volleyball team has been a state contender for the last four seasons.
“BDS is known to be good,” Kamler said. “You don’t just wake up one day and you’re good. If you go to our schools in the summer, there’s not a time that a kid isn’t in the gym, boys or girls. I think just always having the encouragement from the boys has helped us and we feed it back to them. It was good to see that they got back and won a state title this year.”
A third straight title wasn’t in the cards for BDS on the volleyball court this season, but Kamler’s future is in volleyball at NAIA powerhouse Dordt College.
“I really like the Christian community there,” Kamler said. “Coach (Chad) Hanson really grabbed my attention as someone who would not only help develop my game but help develop me as a person and prepare me for life.”
Two state titles and many wins later, Kamler is most grateful for the opportunity she was afforded to play alongside family and close friends.
“I’m related to half the team,” she said with a laugh. “It was fun having my cousins there with me, whether it was Jadyn (Kleinschmidt) my sophomore year, or the Sliva twins (Mariah and Taylor). I think it’s always been fun to play with them and just seeing that competitiveness come out. And the girls I’m not related to, to see them improve throughout the year.”
Kamler’s fondest memories are those at state.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to top that feeling,” she said. “Just the atmosphere at Devaney and the adrenaline you get and how important you feel in that moment.”
