GLENVIL — Karson Sherman of Glenvil has been approved for the rank of Eagle Scout.
Sherman is a member of Fairfield Troop No. 94. As part of his Eagle Scout requirements, Sherman created better organization and storage capacities at the concession stand and dugout area at the Fairfield baseball field.
Sherman has earned 32 merit badges and served as senior patrol leader for his Boy Scout troop.
Sherman, a sophomore at Sandy Creek High School, is a member of Faith Lutheran Church and is active in football, wrestling, track, baseball and Skills USA.
He is the son of Kevin and Janice Sherman.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank a Boy Scout can obtain, and only 4% of Boy Scouts attain the rank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.