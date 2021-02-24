For Craig Kautz, leading the Hastings Public Schools Foundation feeds into his passion for the district.
Kautz began work on Feb. 17 as executive director of the foundation. He retired in summer 2019 from his role as district superintendent.
“The Hastings Public Schools students and staff have been very important to me; the well-being of the district has always been important to me,” he said.
He served in various administrative capacities for 29 years.
When the foundation executive director position became available, Kautz was contacted about the position.
“I interviewed, and they offered it,” he said. “I accepted to continue the mission of serving the students, staff and community of Hastings Public Schools.”
He said the role of the foundation helps accomplish the district’s mission, which is “Ensure the essential and expand the possible.”
“What’s meant by that is while there are basic, essential elements every student needs to have in place, the effort is not to just meet some minimum requirement,” Kautz said. “The effort is to actually expand the horizons, to expand what’s possible for our students to obtain. I think that’s where the foundation comes in. The foundation’s job is to try to combine resources beyond what’s provided by the state and local level, so that additional learning opportunities could be provided to students.”
According to the foundation’s page on the district website, the Hastings Public Schools Foundation legally became a nonprofit organization in 1990. At the time, the foundation maintained and distributed scholarships.
In 2008, the foundation was asked to evolve as an organization by the Hastings Board of Education.
The board’s desire for this evolution was caused by the relative decline in financial support from the state of Nebraska and other factors that placed pressure on the financial resources of the school district. These factors still loom large today.
The foundation provides funding for student and staff scholarships.
“The idea is always to expand the number of opportunities our kids can have within the school system,” Kautz said.
The foundation also provides funding for staff idea grants.
“It’s really a chance for staff to be innovative and to create new kinds of curriculum, new kinds of programs with the funds provided by the foundation and again that leads to expanded opportunities,” he said.
When he was superintendent, Kautz served on a foundation advisory committee. Through that role he worked woth former foundation directors Katherine Hamilton, Betty Kort and Jessica McAndrew.
“All three of the former directors are to be commended for the efforts they have made,” he said. “The foundation is very different than when it was first initiated.”
Kautz hopes to expand the ability of the foundation to support students and staff. He wants to make sure the foundation is communicating what the needs are and how those could be funded outside of state and local tax dollars.
“I have never had and will never have a complaint about the generosity of the community of Hastings Public Schools,” he said. “Throughout the 30-plus years I have been working in this district, boy, people have been really conscientious about providing additional resources for kids, not only through the foundation but all sorts of means.”
