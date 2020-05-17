Through the years, one of our proudest traditions here at the Hastings Tribune has been assembling an annual, areawide listing of Memorial Day services and programs being organized in Tribland communities.
The purpose of this lengthy report, requiring help from “all hands on deck,” organized alphabetically by county and community, and presented mostly in small type, is to connect readers with opportunities to pay their respects, express their patriotism, pray for our nation, and reconnect with family and friends in town and country cemeteries, American Legion halls, churches and other gathering places from Republican City to Exeter, from Hubbell to Minden, and across Smith and Jewell counties in Kansas.
Memorial Day is a uniquely inclusive American experience that unites not only all those who appreciate the sacrifices of our fallen troops and veterans at rest, but all of us who have faced loss and grief in our own lives, and all those who desire to lift up the names of departed loved ones, even if just for a moment, each year amid the beauty and promise of springtime. The solemn observances of Memorial Day weekend also anchor family gatherings, school reunions and community celebrations that help renew the ties of memory and experience that bind us one to another.
In most Tribland communities, the continuing directed health measures and social distancing guidelines related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, will place the time-honored traditions of Memorial Day on hold for 2020. That’s deeply regrettable for many reasons, especially as we mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II — but “it is what it is,” as we say.
Particularly since many of the dedicated community volunteers who make these events happen each year are themselves senior citizens and therefore at heightened risk with COVID-19 infection, we all need to take care that we do not unwittingly offer the virus any help to spread further in our midst.
Because most programs and services are being canceled for this year, I am going to have our reporters and correspondents use their time for other tasks this week and not make all the calls and contacts they normally do to assemble our Memorial Day service roundup.
However, if your organization or community is planning some type of observance that can be done in accordance with social distancing guidelines— maybe a simple military salute in the local cemetery, or a designated prayer time, or even the customary placing of flags on veterans’ graves — and you would like readers to know about it, please contact me at the Tribune by 5 p.m. this Wednesday, May 20, and we will get the information into the newspaper and onto our website by the weekend.
The best way to contact me is via email at araun@hastingstribune.com. Otherwise, you can leave me a voicemail message at 402-303-1419.
In your note or message, please include any special social distancing instructions for those who may wish to attend or participate, or whom I or readers may contact for more information.
These are weird times for all of us. In my view, one way we can keep faith right now with the brave men and women who have fought for our way of life is to continue looking out for one another’s health, safety and well-being. Let’s be patient, be smart and try to stay well so we are ready to honor America’s heroes and history in more normal fashion on Memorial Day 2021.
Meanwhile, when you are doing your charitable giving, please remember the local cemetery associations, veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries, school alumni groups and other community causes that depend on Memorial Day activities for raising funds each year.
Grass still will need to be mowed, scholarships will need to be funded, and other bills will need to be paid between now and next May if these organizations are going to remain intact and fulfilling their various missions promoting patriotism, serving youth, and helping provide the glue that holds our communities together. So please be generous “until we meet again.”
Best wishes to all of you as you pause to remember those who have left your sight but not your hearts and memories, as well as those who have served us all.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
