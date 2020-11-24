MINDEN — This community has been adorning its town square with thousands of colored holiday lights since 1915 and presenting an outdoor Christmas pageant since 1947.
Over the intervening 105 years, Minden has laid firm claim to the title of “Nebraska’s Christmas City,” developing an entire program of fixed and changeable events and activities to usher in the annual season of hope, joy and goodwill.
This time around, however, the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic has tested the Christmas City’s creativity and resolve. And the community has passed the test, putting together a modified and abridged schedule of solemn to festive features for the Year of Our Lord 2020.
“I tell people, ‘Our events are in pencil right now,’ ” said Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House and a member of the Minden Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
At the Opera House, the schedule has been virtually clear of public events since the pandemic’s early days in March.
While Brandt and her board of directors had hoped earlier in the year that the public health situation would be better by Christmastime, that’s not the way things have gone. Consequently, the calendar of events remains nearly empty for the month that should be the busiest of the year for concerts and other gatherings.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce has adapted its plans for the next few weeks to fit the current circumstances, with the virus still on the move and making people sick throughout the region.
The Friday after Thanksgiving always marks the start of the holiday season in Minden. For many years now, the Christmas Traditions Festival has included special activities for children, a lighted evening parade, and the first night of the season for the downtown Christmas lights to glow.
This year, the event will include a morning Kids Outdoor Christmas City Adventure from 10 a.m. to noon, with children visiting the square to pick up goodie and game bags to take home with them.
According to the chamber’s posted calendar, the plan also still calls for Christmas City Kiddie Train rides and drive-up photos with Santa from 10 to noon. The children must be accompanied by adults, and masks are required.
The schedule for later in the day Friday includes the crowning of a local teenager as Miss Christmas City at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of the square and a “reverse” parade beginning at 5:45.
Brandt said the crowning ceremony normally takes place on the Opera House balcony, but that the location for this year remained to be finalized as of Tuesday afternoon. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the internet.
The “reverse” parade involves spectators driving by in their vehicles to view stationary floats and displays, thus eliminating need for the spectators to congregate on sidewalks around the square.
Saturday evening will bring the first of the season’s three audio-only presentations of “The Light of the World,” the traditional pageant recounting the biblical story of Christ’s birth.
Starting time is 7 p.m. The end of the half-hour pageant is punctuated by the lights on the Kearney County Courthouse being turned on with the breathtaking flip of a switch, splashing color over the darkened square.
The pageant script was written by the Rev. Arthur Johnson, a long-ago local Methodist minister, and Clayton Morey, a teacher-turned-businessman and thespian who was a pillar of Minden’s arts community for decades. In normal years, the program is presented by dozens of volunteer actors on the north and west sides of the square, with narration, dialogue and music piped through a public address system.
This year, the Minden Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the production, won’t take a chance on the pageant becoming a superspreader event for the cast and their families. But the audio still will be played, and members of the public are invited to come to the square in their vehicles, roll down the windows, hear the familiar story and witness the climactic moment of lighting. People are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing if they get out of their vehicles.
The audio-only presentation is planned for 7 p.m. on all three nights — Saturday and then the first two Sundays in December, Dec. 6 and 13.
Brandt said that for the Opera House staff, the first bad sign for the holiday season came in August or September when the Nebraska Brass, a Lincoln-based quintet that has scheduled a concert there for every year since 2000, canceled all its in-person performances of “A Nebraska Brass Christmas” around the state.
In October, the Opera House was forced to pull the plug on its popular children’s storytelling and movie event, “The Polar Express,” that normally takes place the weekend just before Christmas.
About that same time, Monroe Crossing, a Minnesota-based bluegrass act, called to nix its engagement for a Christmas show.
“Our schedule kind of cleared itself, to an extent,” Brandt said.
Meanwhile, the chamber board and its Christmas committee began meeting in October to makes plans and back-up plans for the holiday season, depending on prevailing health conditions.
“We kind of had it mapped out, so we knew how to proceed,” Brandt said.
The plans were submitted to the Two Rivers Public Health Department for review.
The schedule for the rest of the holiday season still includes the Christmas City 5k Run and Walk the morning of Dec. 5. Pre-registration is required, and participants are asked to wear masks to the starting point outside Westminster United Presbyterian Church, 109 N. Colorado Ave., for the 8:30 a.m. event. Plans call for the Minden Rotary Club to serve pancakes that morning.
Members of the Holy Family Altar Society from Heartwell are planning to offer socially distanced holiday gift-wrapping as a fundraiser at the Opera House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12. In another concession to the pandemic, no bake sale is planned for this year.
The chamber also is selling commemorative 2020 Christmas ornaments featuring the lighted courthouse, as well as Holiday Chamber Bucks, online through the end of the year.
Keeping faith
Brandt, a lifelong Minden resident, served as chamber manager before becoming Opera House executive director in 2010.
For her, as for many Minden area residents who are proud of their community, seeing Christmas activities fall by the wayside for this year is a bitter pill to swallow.
She mentioned her father, Dick Phillips, who has been part of the pageant cast for more than 40 consecutive years but will be sidelined along with everyone else this season, missing a yearly expression of not only community spirit but also Christian faith.
“There are those traditions, of course, that we’ll miss,” she said. “But the lights will still be on, and we can still enjoy them.”
In an effort to foster the Christmas spirit in a time of adversity, the Opera House is posting to its website a downloadable “Holiday Kindness Calendar” for Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, suggesting an act of friendship or charity for each day.
“It’s just to try and spread a little bit of goodwill,” Brandt said.
She’s also working on some possible online seasonal programming that could begin Dec. 7. More details will be available later at www.mindenoperahouse.com.
The courthouse lights will be on each evening, starting at dusk, from Friday through New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Night.
For more information on chamber events, visit www.mindenne.org.
While the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and everything that goes with it is unnerving, Brandt said, she personally is hoping to make the most of this strange holiday season by slowing down a little, reflecting more and cherishing connections with family members.
She said the people of Minden have not lost the spirit of the season despite all the trouble in the world.
“A lot of people already have their Christmas lights up and have them on,” she said. “I say, ‘Bring it on.’ ”
