Former Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Keith E. Shunkwiler, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on June 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairfield.
Memorials in Keith’s name may be made to the donor’s choice.
Keith was born on November 14, 1946, in Fairfield to Wesley and Vera (Wallenburg) Shunkwiler.
Keith was raised in Fairfield where he graduated from high school. He continued his education and graduated with a degree in Applied Arts and Architectural Drafting from Central Community College in Hastings.
As a longtime resident of Grand Island, Keith was employed by the Ordnance Plant, Diamond Engineering, Nathan Detroit’s and most recently, Overhead Door. Keith was an excellent athlete in high school and stayed active playing golf and pool. Keith had a gentle soul and was ready to help when needed.
Keith is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Shunkwiler of Lincoln and Bill Shunkwiler of Grove, Oklahoma; and sisters, Marlene Nielson of Mankato, Kansas, and Linda Herbek of Lawrence, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wesley D. Shunkwiler, Curtis Shunkwiler, and David Shunkwiler.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
