KENESAW — It was the Kenesaw Blue Devils and the Shelton Bulldogs meeting in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 final — a rematch of the Twin Valley Conference championship match. This time, the winner would advance to the district final Saturday for a chance to make it to the state tournament in Lincoln.
Kenesaw was the No.1 seed in the subdistrict tourney while Shelton was the No. 2 seed, and this match was owned by the Blue Devils.
From start to finish Kenesaw was firing on all cylinders as the Blue Devils would complete the sweep over Shelton 25-19, 25-20, 25-17, taking down the TVC champs.
“Absolutely great that we made it to the district final, especially after defeating a good team in Shelton,” said Kenesaw head coach Alyssa Jeffrey. “I think our biggest mistake the last couple of games was getting down and getting down from our errors. They are a solid team and they are going to make plays. I just kept on reminding the girls that they (Shelton) are going to make plays and we have to bounce back and to keep up with them.”
In the first set, Kenesaw jumped out to an 11-3 lead to start the game. In that stretch Kenesaw had three kills from Chloe Uden, two kills from Cassidy Gallagher, and an ace from Hope Nienhueser to contribute to the huge lead. Shelton would make a 9-6 run to eat into the Blue Devils lead to force Kenesaw to burn a timeout. Kenesaw, however, kept its composure to close out the set on a 8-3 run that included two kills from Uden, and kills from Gallagher and Nienhueser to go along with three attack errors from Shelton to close out the first set.
In set two, Kenesaw jumped out again to another big lead to start the set. This time the Blue Devils were able to jump out to an 8-2 lead. In that stretch, Kenesaw had four kills from Gallagher, a kill from Uden and three Shelton errors in that stretch. Shelton would then make a run of their own, scoring 10 of the next 12 points to tie the game at 12-12. Both teams would then trade points back and forth until it was 16-16.
After that, Kenesaw went on a 9-4 run to end the second set. In that stretch Kenesaw had three kills from Nienhueser to go along with an ace, and kills from Uden and two kills from Gallagher who ended the set with a kill.
The third set was no different for the Blue Devils, as they again jumped out to a huge lead to start the set, winning nine of the first 11 points. In that stretch the Blue Devils had kills from Nienhueser, Gallagher and Uden. Nienhueser and Uden teammed up for a block during the run, and Rylee Legg served up an ace. Kenesaw extended their lead to 15-6 before Shelton had a 5-1 run to cut the Blue Devils lead 16-11. But Kenesaw closed the door on Shelton, going on a 10-6 run to close it out.
In that run, Kenesaw had two kills from Hope Nienhueser, a kill from Dominga Sanchez, Emma Schroeder and Uden, who also had an ace.
“Serving was also a big deal in this matchup because in that second set we shot ourselves in the foot serving,” Jeffrey said. “If our passing game and our serving game was on, we were pretty much on. We definitely cleaned that up tonight and we took care of business.”
Kenesaw
Kills — Cassidy Gallagher 15, Chloe Uden 10, Hope Nienhueser 9, Kaylee Steer 1, Dominga Sanchez 1, Halle Nienhueser 1
Aces — Hope Nienhueser 3, Cassidy Gallagher 1, Dominga Sanchez 1, Rylee Legg 1
Blocks — Chloe Uden 3, Halle Nienhueser 1, Hope Nienhueser 1
Shelton
Kills — Dru Niemack 8, Halie Clark 4, Brianna Simmons 4, Sydney Gegg 4, MaKenna Willis 2
Blocks — Sydney Gegg 5, Dru Niemack 2, MaKenna Willis 1
