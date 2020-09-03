KENESAW — The Kenesaw High School junior class wants your gently worn shoes.
The class partnered with Funds2Orgs this year to conduct a shoe drive fundraiser through Oct. 16 to raise money for the class trip in March 2021 to Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Funds2Orgs is a social enterprise that helps nonprofit organizations increase revenues by providing turnkey solutions to create powerful events that engage volunteers and make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities through collecting, distributing and repurposing gently worn or new shoes.
The collecting organizations are paid for the donated shoes, which in turn will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house the entrepreneurs' families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti earned enough to send her son to law school.
“They give a lot of support when you’re gathering the shoes, and it looked like a great way to repurpose used shoes,” said project leader Shelly Gallagher, whose daughter Cassidy is part of the class.
This is the first year a Kenesaw junior class has partnered with Funds2Orgs. Traditionally, the fundraiser has been to sell items.
Class members welcomed the change.
“It’s not like they are spending their money to help us,” class president Natalie Kyle said of local shoe donors. “They are giving what they don’t use to us, so we can give to people who need it.”
The juniors have several other fundraisers throughout the year, including for prom activities.
“I feel bad asking the same families over and over to buy things from us,” student council member Cloe Uden said. “So it’s better to just ask them for shoes they are not wearing.”
In preparation for the fundraiser, the juniors decorated “Shoe Us the Love” collection boxes that are in place at the school and the Kenesaw community.
Members of the junior class will go out into the community and neighboring cities such as Hastings to collect donated shoes.
To have shoes collected call the school at 402-752-3215.
“I think it’s cool we get to spend time together as a class, decorating the boxes and things,” class vice president Sean Duffy said. “It’s cool to be able to help people even if they are hundreds of miles away.”
So far, the juniors have filled nearly 20 bags of shoes, with 25 pairs in each bag.
“We’re a little intimidated by it because we need to collect 100 bags of shoes in two months,” Gallagher said.
So far, they have collected about 475 of the 2,500 needed pairs of shoes.
“We’re well on our way,” Kyle said. “It’s not like we’re struggling, and that was just the first couple of weeks.”
Because of the disruption to school in March caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the juniors missed out on an opportunity to start fundraising during the spring semester of their sophomore year.
Likewise, this year’s senior class missed out on being able to go on the trip as seniors. So, if all goes as hoped, the seniors will join the juniors on the trip in March.
Gallagher, who has had three older children go on the trip in previous years, said it means a lot to the students.
“My three older kids who went in past years loved the trip!” she wrote in an email. “The Smithsonians, the monuments and memorials, the Holocaust museum and Arlington and the White House, to name a few, all things they’d learned about, and then got to experience firsthand ... as well as so many memories made traveling across the country with their classmates!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.