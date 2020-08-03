KENESAW — As Christian Kroos was completing work on his teaching degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he student taught at Kenesaw, his wife Sarah’s hometown.
“It was just a great fit,” he said. “I loved the teachers and everybody else and ended up getting a job there. I’ve never looked anywhere else.”
Christian, 42, and Sarah, 39, met when they both lived in Lincoln.
“We wanted to come home,” Sarah said. “We wanted to raise our kids in a small community. Kenesaw seemed like a perfect fit. My parents, they are very involved with our kids. My mom offered to watch our oldest as a baby. It was kind of a no-brainer.”
Their oldest son, Bridger, is the fourth generation of her family to attend Kenesaw High School, where he will be a freshman this year.
Sarah’s parents, Brent and Valerie Schirmer, have been integral helping raise the four Kroos children, Bridger, 14; McKinnley, 12; Cooper, 10 and Isabelle, 6.
Sarah has served on the Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees for more than 10 years, including the last seven as board chairwoman.
Christian, who teaches middle school algebra, civics and physical education and is part-time technology coordinator for the school, runs the score clock at football games, and is an assistant coach on the boys basketball team and an assistant track and field coach focusing on distances and jumps.
“I feel like to be part of the school and to be part of it there, you need to be that support system for the kids,” he said. “It kind of becomes who you are, also. They walk down the hall and they know if you’ve been there watching them.”
Sarah said her family whole-heartedly lives the ideal of contributing to the community.
“That’s why he does so much for the school, is we feel like when you live in a small community, when you work in a small school, it’s all hands on deck,” Sarah said. “There’s not a person for every position.”
She works full time for Christ Lutheran School near Prosser as a secretary, but takes on many other roles, as well.
Christian and Sarah have worked to pass on that community betterment desire to their children.
The Kroos children and Sarah’s mother recently volunteered to deliver meals and groceries, as well as stocking shelves at the Kenesaw Market.
“I think that’s what communities, especially small communities are all about, is going together and doing what’s best for everybody,” Sarah said.
Christian stepped down this year from his role as volleyball coach to free up time to follow his two oldest children's extracurricular activities.
Not only will Bridger enter high school, the couple’s second oldest daughter, McKinnley, will be in seventh grade.
“With the volleyball schedule as it is, I wouldn’t get the opportunity to watch games very much because I would be at practice all the time,” he said, referring to Bridger and McKinnley. “I’ll still be at volleyball games, cheering them on and watching when I can.”
He also serves on the Kenesaw Volunteer Fire Department and, during the summer, serves as manager of the Kenesaw pool.
Christian originally applied for the pool job at the encouragement of his wife, who had recently joined the village board. Kenesaw previously struggled with spotty management at its pool.
“I was just like, ‘Why don’t you manage the pool. It seems like a perfect deal. It opens after school gets out. It closes before school starts.' To me it seemed like the perfect summer teacher job,” Sarah said.
He’s been doing it 10 years.
“I’ve done it for so long now I kind of know how everything runs and how everything goes,” Christian said. “Parents now expect me to be up there. They feel safe knowing I’m up there running things.”
The pool sees lots of Hastings families in a normal year.
“They like it because it’s a smaller area and a smaller pool and it’s easier to watch their kids,” Sarah said.
Christian and Sarah both sign conflict-of-interest forms each year, due to their roles with the city.
Sarah originally filled a vacancy on the five-member village board.
When she became the chair, a majority of her fellow board members selected her for the role as she was the most accessible member at the time with a flexible schedule.
She also didn’t mind leading a meeting.
“You’ve got to be OK with that because you do all the talking,” Sarah said. “That sort of stuff has never bothered me. I actually kind of like it.”
The board works well together, she said.
“We bring a lot of different angles to the table,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time being on the village board. I’ve done it for so long it seems so normal to me now. I take great pride in it. I take pride in my town.”
She has missed one village board meeting in her 10 years on the job.
City government always interested Sarah. She was chosen for Cornhusker Girls State in high school.
Serving on the village board has changed how she looks at her hometown.
It’s not the easiest job, Sarah said.
“We try to make the best decisions we can,” she said. “Sometimes everybody doesn’t see it that way, but we try to be the best stewards for the people who live in the village of Kenesaw.”
