For incoming University of Kearney student body president Max Beal of Kenesaw and incoming vice president Trey Janicek of Bridgeport, the emergence of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks figures to play a significant role in their leadership responsibilities going forward.
The pair, both 21 years of age, was elected March 5 following a two-day vote and will take office April 7, succeeding current President Nicole Kent and Vice President Katie Schultis.
A total of 1,651 undergraduate students cast votes in this year’s UNK student government elections, representing the highest participation rate (37%) in UNK history. Beal and Janicek received 56% of the votes in the presidential race to defeat Makenzie Petersen and Reid Bednar.
"That's definitely a sticky situation," Beal said of the threat of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, which has caused major disruption at colleges across Tribland and well beyond. "It's definitely a curve ball. We're going to be working with the administration to figure out what resources are available to the students and how we can inform those students of these resources and how to get access to them."
Classes will be online only at UNK for the rest of the semester as students look to avoid gatherings of 10 or more which may lead to becoming infected with the virus. Refunds for student housing are but one way school officials are looking to accommodate students amid the crisis.
Beal and Janicek met Monday over lunch on campus with UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen and University of Nebraska System President Walter "Ted" Carter to discuss the climate on campus as the newly elected student representatives prepare for their roles in office. Not surprisingly, the topic quickly turned to the COVID-19 threat and how students were dealing with it.
"A lot of people are leaving campus," Janicek said. "We're trying to practice social distancing like President Trump said. The chancellor and president wanted to know what the students are saying.
"People really don't want to be here. They're kind of worried about being here. I know a lot of international students can't go home, so we as a university need to support them."
Beal said the university has pledged to be proactive rather than reactive in the days and weeks ahead as the unpredictability of the virus continues to pose challenges for staff and faculty on campus. He said both he and Janicek will be moving in uncharted territory as they look to help students navigate a climate of change that neither of them had anticipated prior to running for office.
"We're ready for it," he said. "We're obviously not thrilled with the virus situation, but we are looking forward to helping students through.
"The university is taking measures to help with these current conditions. For students who don't have the option to return home, there are steps in place where if we have to quarantine them they'll have places to go. My understanding is that sack meals will be delivered to those students."
As a former class president at Kenesaw High School and president of Sigma Psi Epsilon and Prelaw Society, Beal is no stranger to elected office. Also a current student senator on campus, he realizes he's facing a monumental chance to impact the lives of students as he and Janicek prepare to take office next month.
"We ran for this position becaue we wanted to help students," he said. "There's probably not been a time when students needs more help than with these current conditions."
Referencing their campaign slogan,“Your Voice. Your Choice,” Beal and Janicek will look to be strong advocates for UNK students over the next year. As student body president, Beal will represent UNK as a student regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and serve as the official student body representative to the administration and public. The president also has the power to approve or veto legislation passed by the Student Senate.
In addition to serving as a student senator representing the College of Business and Technology, Beal is part of the Kearney Law Opportunities Program. He maintains a 4.0 GPA while studying business administration with a public law minor.
The junior helped start UNK's Pre-Law Society and is president of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He’s also a Chancellor’s Ambassador and a member of the UNK Honors Program, NU Student Alliance, Order of Omega Greek honor society and Phi Beta Lambda student business organization.
In the community, he has been involved with TOPSoccer, a soccer program for youths with physical or developmental disabilities, and Skills for Success, which teaches professional and personal etiquette to local seventh-graders.
Having served with Janicek on two fraternity councils, he said the two are well-acquainted and ready to make an impact on student affairs going forward.
"We've gotten to know each other well over the course of the campaign,"he said. "On a campus this small, everybody knows everybody."
