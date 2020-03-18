Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Foggy with showers and a possible rumble of thunder after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Foggy with showers and a possible rumble of thunder after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.