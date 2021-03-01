BURWELL — The Kenesaw boys basketball season came to an end on Monday after the Blue Devils upset bid against Burwell fell just short.
Kenesaw dropped the Class D-1, District 1 final 44-40, nearly handing the Longhorns their first loss of the season. Instead, the Blue Devils will end the year 16-7 while Burwell (24-0) will advance to the state tournament, where it will likely be the No. 1 seed.
The Blue Devils actually held a 29-28 advantage over the Longhorns going into the fourth quarter. But, Burwell was able to outscore Kenesaw 16-11 in the final eight minutes to earn the state tournament berth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.