KENESAW — The Kenesaw Pool will open Friday but admission will be limited primarily to residents of the local school district.
Members of the Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees approved during a special meeting on June 2 an opening date of June 12.
Board members affirmed during their regular meeting Tuesday pool guidelines for 2020.
Among those guidelines includes who has access to the pool.
Season passes are required for entrance.
Individuals who purchased a season pool pass last year are eligible to purchase one this year.
Individuals who live within the Kenesaw School District are eligible to purchase a new pool pass.
No new season pool passes will be sold this year to anyone who lives outside of the Kenesaw School District.
Passes can be purchased, and a liability waiver must be signed, at the village office, at 109 N. Smith Ave.
The June 2 special meeting saw discussion from more than 20 residents.
The consensus among those participants was that they would like the pool and park to open as soon and as safely as possible.
Participants also stated they would like Kenesaw residents or school district patrons to have preference for use of the pool.
Pool manager Christian Kroos said during the June 2 meeting he already removed the benches from the bath house to help eliminate congregating and that storage wasn’t available in the bathrooms.
According to Phase 2 guidelines with the 25% allowance, attendance would be capped at 45 patrons, excluding staff.
According to cleaning and disinfecting details in the pool guidelines, bathrooms will be cleaned periodically throughout the open swim time.
The slide and board will be sanitized once a day with disinfectant.
The facility will be cleaned from noon to 12:30, after swimming lessons and prior to open swim. It also will be cleaned 7:30-8 p.m., after open swim.
Patrons will be limited in groups of no more than six on the pool deck and must be a minimum of 6 feet away from the next group.
No food or drinks will be sold the first two weeks of operation. There also will be no public drinking fountain available.
Also during the board’s meeting Tuesday, the board offered support to Tim Schirmer and other Wasenek Days committee members to continue planning for Wasenek Days to occur as scheduled in August. Planning will continue with realization that social distancing may make certain activities not possible, and the entire event may not be able to take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.