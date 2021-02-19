KENESAW — Kenesaw wants to be playing its best basketball heading into the postseason; it is the team’s No. 1 priority.
Against Wood River Friday night in the regular season finale, the Blue Devils rallied but couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit and fell 53-48 at home.
Both teams traded points back-and-forth for almost three quarters. Wood River took a one-point lead heading into halftime and would never trail again.
Kenesaw, however, would not give up so easily. The Blue Devils, for the last 10 minutes of the game, could not get closer than a seven-point deficit until under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils went on a 4-0 run in the last three minutes to cut the lead to three. It was Eli Jensen who knocked down a trey to cut the lead; however, Wood River capitalized at the free throw line to close the door on the Blue Devils and get the road victory.
“We played well enough to win,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “We had a streak there where we did not take care of the ball. We really didn’t turn it over, but we didn’t run what we wanted to run. That is still something that we have to work on a little bit. I told the kids that we had good energy in practice and I think that is a key. We came out tonight with good energy and (Wood River) is a good basketball team. They are C-1 and their record doesn’t show how good they really are. They have some good shooters and hit some big shots when they needed to.”
The only problem for the Blue Devils was transition defense. At times, Kenesaw would not communicate and rotate to get into position, which would lead to an easy bucket or layup for Wood River..
“They came off the ball pick in transition. We did not switch it very well,” Einrem said. “We were switching with our posts and we are not supposed to. They got a mismatch and that is why they got so many buckets in the lane.”
Kenesaw happened to commit 12 turnovers in the contest. Wood River capitalized off of them, turning them into 10 points.
Shot selection for the Blue Devils, at times, was not very pretty.
“We hurried it,” Einrem said. “We took the ball against three guys at one time and that is where we got into trouble with the five trips down the floor that we had.”
Wood River came out of the halftime locker room in the half court trap in an attempt to cause chaos for the Kenesaw offense.
“We knew they were going to do it at some point,” Einrem said. “We have worked on it for a couple of days. The first day we went through the motions and then (Thursday) we went through it well and those kids worked really hard at it. I was pretty confident we would handle it and not turn the ball over and we did a nice job of passing it out of the corner, which has been a problem for us. Our kids played well at times tonight. We did not do enough good things. They (Wood River) shot the ball when they needed to and that took care of itself.”
Lane Kelley led the Blue Devils with 11 points while Tyson Denkert and Eli Jensen added 10 apiece. Deric Goldenstein added nine and Austin Peterson had eight.
Kenesaw opens the Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 tournament at home Tuesday with the winner of Franklin and Harvard.
KEN......….12 11 13 12 — 48
WR........….9 15 15 14 — 53
Kenesaw (48)
Lane Kelly 11, Tyson Denkert 10, Eli Jensen 10, Deric Goldenstein 9, Austin Petersen 8
