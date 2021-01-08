KENESAW — Kenesaw and Wilcox-Hildreth just played each other on New Year’s Eve at the Falcons’ holiday tourney. The Falcons defeated the Blue Devils 27-24 then.
This time, though, Kenesaw avenged that loss, winning 52-28 Friday night in the rematch.
“It was definitely a good game. It was good to see some shots start to fall. I honestly thought it looked like the girls were enjoying themselves out there on the floor,” said Kenesaw head coach Jace Morgan. “We had a good last two practices and now I feel like these practices have now carried over to the games. It was great for the girls to get some points. I thought defensively they held their own. Brooke (Quadhamer) is a good basketball player, but thought we did a pretty good job with her.”
In the first quarter, both teams combined to shoot 4-for-23 from the floor. Wilcox-Hildreth’s lone bucket did not come until the five minute mark in the frame when Claire Ortgiesen knocked one down. The remaining three points came on free throws. Brooke Quadhamer knocked down two free throws and Sarah Jensen knocked down one.
The Blue Devils were 3-for-14 from the floor. Their first bucket came at the 7:30 mark from Cassidy Gallagher. Her teammate Meadow Wagoner knocked down a trey, Chloe Uden knocked down a jumper, and Hope Nienhueser and Halle Nienhuser each had a free throw for the Blue Devils. Kenesaw led 9-5.
In the second quarter, W-H shot 25% from the floor. The first bucket for the Falcons came at the 7:50 mark from Brooke Quadhamer. The Falcons went on a near six minute drought until McKinley Ritner knocked down a trey. Ortigiesen hit two free throws while Quadhamer had one made free throw for the Falcons.
For Kenesaw, it was a better frame. The Blue Devils shot 6-for-16 (37%) from the floor. Hope Nienhueser knocked down a free throw to get the Blue Devils on the board in the frame. The first field goal for Kenesaw didn’t come until the 5:20 mark when Dominga Sanchez knocked down a trey and then knocked down a bucket. Kaylee Steer knocked down a trey. Rylee Legg got herself on the board with a made trey and a bucket for Kenesaw. Hope Nienhueser added a made trey, while Meadow Wagoner had two made free throws. Kenesaw led 28-13.
“We appreciate how hard they played. It was a very difficult situation being as short-handed as we are, but the most we could ask for is that they battled for four quarters,” said W-H head coach Cody Whipkey. “I thought they did that for the most part. We fell behind at halftime and made a nice little run out of the locker room. (Kenesaw) hit a couple of big shots that kind of deflated our balloon a little bit.”
In the third quarter, the Falcons shot 44% from the floor. Sarah Jensen got the Falcons on the board first with a made free throw. The Falcons’ first bucket came at the 6:25 mark when McKinley Ritner knocked down the first bucket. Ritner would add another bucket later in the frame. Sarah Jensen added a bucket while her teammate Brooke Quadhamer had a made bucket.
Kenesaw went 6-for-15 (40%) from the floor. Sanchez got the Blue Devils on the board first with a made trey at the 5:10 mark. Sanchez would add a made bucket for her squad. Cassidy Gallagher, Hope Nienhueser and Chloe Uden each added scores for the Blue Devils.
In the fourth quarter, the shooting went down for the Falcons. The first bucket for the Falcons’ did not come until the 4:40 mark when Quadhamer knocked down her team’s first bucket of the frame. Quadhamer would make a trey on the Falcons’ next possession and a made free throw, but that would be the only points scored for the Falcons’ in the frame.
The momentum for Kenesaw continued in the fourth and finished off the game for the Blue Devils. The first bucket for Kenesaw came at the 7:40 mark when Uden hit the first bucket. Halle Nienhueser, Madeline Pulver and Cassidy Gallagher each had a made bucket, while Kaylee Steer knocked down a trey to close the door on the Falcons 52-28.
W-H............................5 8 9 6 — 28
KEN......................9 19 11 13 — 52
Kenesaw (52)
Dominga Sanchez 12, Meadow Wagoner 8, Hope Nienhueser 7, Cassidy Gallagher 6, Kaylee Steer 6, Chloe Uden 6, Rylee Legg 5, Halle Nienhueser 3, Madeline Pulver 2
Wilcox-Hildreth (28)
Brooke Quadhamer 13, McKinley Ritner 7, Sarah Jensen 4, Claire Ortgiesen 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.