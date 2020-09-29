KENESAW — The Kenesaw Blue Devils (13-5) picked up two more wins in their home triangular against the Timberwolves of Exeter-Milligan (12-4) and the Gibbon Buffaloes. The Blue Devils defeated the class D-2 number eight rated Timberwolves in three sets 25-17, 18-25 and 25-22 and the Buffaloes 25-16 and 25-9.
“Beating Exeter-Milligan was a huge win for us,” said Blue Devils head coach Alyssa Jeffery. “We definitely came back and fought for that one. I told them in one of the timeouts that they looked so serious and lets have some fun but I knew deep down they were in game mode and they just wanted to come out and crush them and they played really well.”
The Timberwolves also defeated the Buffaloes 25-15 and 27-25.
The game of the night was the first match featuring the Blue Devils and the E-M. Kenesaw gained momentum early from their serving game, getting seven ace serves in the opening set. Senior Hope Nienhueser scored a pair of aces giving the Blue Devils a 5-1 lead in the early go. Juniors Rylee Legg and Chloe Uden each tallied an ace for the Blue Devils as they stretched their lead to 12-5.
The Timberwolves rallied back scoring six straight points, getting kills from seniors Cammie Harrison, Daisy Kanode and junior Cameran Jansky to cut the Blue Devil lead to just one point. But the Kenesaw outscored the Timberwolves down the stretch as junior Cassidy Gallagher got the final three points on ace serves ending the set at 25-17 in favor of the Blue Devils.
“Serving is a big deal for us and it affects the game completely,” commented Jeffery. “We get back there and have confidence in our serving and serve aggressively and try to get in teams heads and that really worked tonight. We know if we have the serving game on our side it’s definitely a momentum changer for us as well.”
In set two it was the the Timberwolves who got hot early getting three early kills from Jansky and two from junior setter Emma Olsen. Down 12-4 the Blue Devils got a block from senior Emma Schroeder and junior Halle Nienhueser along with a couple more aces from seniors Kaylee Steer and Hope Nienhueser as they got within one point of the Timberwolves. Exeter-Milligan scored the final five points of set two to win 25-18.
Set three was a dog fight from the beginning as both teams traded points for most of the set. The Timberwolves took a narrow 22-21 lead but the Blue Devils would score the final four points of the match getting three straight kills from Gallagher to win 25-22.
“I would have loved to obviously come out on top against Kenesaw, but we were unable to get out of our own heads and they took advantage of that,” said Timberwolves head coach Madalynn Fousek. “We have a hard time coming out ready to go and that makes things a ought tougher on our girls, but they never go down without a fight. We have to keep working on starting on top and once we get that figured out we are going to be a hard team to beat.”
The Timberwolves came out ready to go in the second matchup of the night against the Buffaloes with Jansky getting five early kills to give them a 14-3 lead. The Buffaloes would cut the lead to five, but the Timberwolves walked away with set one 25-15.
The Buffaloes came out with two straight aces to help give them a 7-0 lead over the Timberwolves. Jansky and Olsen teamed up for a block giving the Timberwolves the momentum they needed spurring a five point run. Both teams battled back and forth but it was the Timberwolves down the stretch getting an ace from sophomore Josie Kanode and a kill from senior Jaiden Papik to win 27-25.
“I was proud of how the girls came back against Gibbon and fought for that second set win. One of the things I love about this team is that you can never really count them out of any game,” Fousek said.
Kenesaw took game two against the Buffaloes 25-16 and 25-9 getting six kills from Gallagher and eight more ace serves including two a piece from Uden, Legg and junior Dominga Sanchez.
