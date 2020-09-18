KENESAW — Athleticism, speed, quickness, and power. All of these tangibles fit under the Kenesaw Blue Devils.
Coming off a 30-point win against Fullerton, the Blue Devils were determined to achieve their fourth straight win on the season Friday. Kenesaw had no trouble in defeating Giltner 48-6.
The Blue Devils did not take long to strike. Starting at their own 34 yard line, the flood gates were starting to open, as Tyson Denkert connected with Sean Duffy for a 56-yard touchdown pass to open the game and give Kenesaw an early 6-0 lead.
“I loved the start we had,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. “We talked about it before the game. We wanted a fast start and we got that tonight. Offensively, we executed a lot of things. The kids really played well offensively. I thought our front dominated and we had some nice holes to run through, and defensively, we had guys flying all over and making plays.”
After forcing Giltner to punt on its opening possession, Kenesaw needed four plays to find the end zone. After a few carries from Deric Goldenstein and a carry from Trey Kennedy, it was Denkert finding the end zone again. This time it was on the ground and Denkert went for 29 yards untouched and a Goldenstein two-point conversion gave the Blue Devils 14-0 lead.
After forcing another punt, and with Denkert taking the return down to the Giltner 10 yard line, the Blue Devils needed two plays. First, a Denkert 6-yard run set up a Goldenstein 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead 21-0.
Another Giltner punt set up good field position for Kenesaw. Starting at its own 37 yard line, it was Trey Kennedy doing the honors, as he rumbled for a 43-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 29-0 after one quarter.
On Kenesaw’s first play of the second quarter, the Blue Devils had another big-time run from Denkert. He took the snap and went 34 yards for another touchdown to extend the lead 36-0.
Even though Kenesaw was up big, Giltner head coach Chip Bartos was happy that his kids stayed firm and in position.
“In the second quarter against their offense we were in the right positions,” Bartos said. “The difference was just their athletes vsersus ours. That is something you have to be honest with yourself and that it’s tough to compete against, but I saw us in the right position. Just physical ability kept us from making some plays and even some plays we got a stop on fourth down and I thought that was a plus for us.”
On the Blue Devils’ second possession of the quarter, Goldenstein punched it in from 9 yards out to extend the lead 42-0.
Kenesaw’s reserves added a 10-yard touchdown with a pass from Ryder Prescott to Blake Steer that gave the Blue Devils a 48-0 lead at half.
“They played a lot of football tonight and they did a nice job,” said Schnitzler of his reserves. “They are learning and they don’t really get any reps against our opponents during the week. They are running scout team offense or scout team defense and so, they are learning on the go out here, especially in a game like this. I thought overall they did a good job. We wanted to get a shutout, but I thought their effort was good.”
Giltner’s lone score capped 67 yards in 12 plays. Tanner Roth rushed 1 yard to get the Hornets on the board late in the ball game.
Next week Kenesaw heads to Lawrence-Nelson and coach Schnitzler knows this game will be a battle.
“(Lawrence-Nelson is) going to be ready,” Schnitzler said. “We got them last year and we split the year before that, but (head coach Brian Blevins) will have them ready and it is going to be a dog fight. We’ve just got to prepare well and play assignment football.”
Next week Giltner travels to Nebraska Christian.
“They like to spread it out,” Bartos said. “They are quick. If they get a good matchup, they are going to make some plays with some of their speed. I think our focus is that we are going to out-physical them. We are going to march the ball down the field. We are going to be efficient in what we do and drive them back off the ball. Defensively, we’ve got to figure out how we are going to matchup with some of our skill position guys and all that stuff.”
