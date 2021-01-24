KENESAW — Early on many would have thought that Kenesaw was going to run all over Pleasanton after the Blue Devils went out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter Saturday.
After the hot start, Pleasanton had to wake up and respond.
The Bulldogs not only woke up, they controlled the ball game in the second half as they outscored the Blue Devils 25-14 until the Bulldogs tied the game with 3:25 left in the game.
However, after the Blue Devils burned a timeout, Tyson Denkert and Austin Peterson took over the game, combining to score the last 13 points to close out the victory over Pleasanton 59-51.
“I knew it would be a dogfight,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “We did not shoot the 3 very well again tonight. The last couple of games we have struggled a little bit, so hopefully we can snap out of it. We moved Austin (Peterson) to the high post and got him out of the low post because they (Pleasanton) were double teaming him, so we could not give him the ball.
"I thought he could set a pick out front and try to roll him to the basket and we would need help on our wings to get a one-on-one and Austin did a nice job of doing what I told him to do. He is a great kid and he is starting to play very well.”
For much of the first half, Pleasanton was cross screening and crossing down with their two big guys in Blake Wilson and Carter Klein.
The Blue Devils handled the block very well, as they held Wilson and Klein to nine points in the first half.
But in the second half, the Blue Devils had to make some adjustments as Klein and Co. started to heat up in the second half.
"We usually ice the picks out there," Einrem said. “To their credit, they knew what we were going to do and they had a solution for it, so we had to change what we did and hugged the guy a little more than we wanted to, which opens up some shooters. They made a few and more than I thought they would. When a team gets on a roll, it's hard to get them off of that sometimes.”
After Kenesaw jumped to the early 12-point lead, Pleasanton switched from a man-to-man to a 2-3 zone that the Blue Devils kept for the rest of the game.
Kenesaw managed to score 26 points off the zone, which made coach Einrem pleased.
“We struggle against the zone once in a while when we are not hitting the 3," Einrem said. “The last couple of games we have not shot well, but tonight, Austin (Peterson) and Eli (Jensen) did a nice job inside of setting some picks and popping them out a little bit like a short corner. Both of them are good passers and they did a really nice job.”
Klein led all scorers in the game with 21 points. Klein scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half when he went 5-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-4 from downtown.
The 6-foot, 4-inch junior has great ball handling skills and great range that makes it hard for any team to defend against.
“I thought we did a good job, especially in the second quarter, not letting him (Klein) get the ball as easy,” Einrem said. “I thought we could get him into foul trouble or maybe get him a little bit tired and we could use that to our advantage, but he played really well and I have to give him credit.”
In the second half, free throws were at a premium, especially for Kenesaw.
The Blue Devils were 14-for-18 (77 percent) for game and 7-for-9 in the fourth quarter where Tyson Denkert converted five of the seven made free throws for the Blue Devils, which included an and-one that would fire up the rest of his team and help the Blue Devils score the final eight points of the game.
This was the Blue Devils fourth game in the past seven days, and coach Einrem can tell his team needs a break.
“We are a tired ball club right now and we played a lot of games the last few weeks. We were tired, and that's not usually us," he said. "I told the kids we might be taking Monday off and just watch film and to just rest their legs a little bit.”
Kenesaw….19 13 12 15-----59
Pleasanton….7 14 20 10-----51
Kenesaw (59)
Austin Peterson 14, Tyson Denkert 11, Lane Kelly 11, Trey Kennedy 8, Deric Goldenstein 6, Eli Jensen 6, Joel Katzberg 3
Pleasanton (51)
Carter Klein 21, Kray Kingston 12, Kobe Martenson 9, Brodrick Paitz 4, Wyatt Reese 3, Blake Wilson 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.